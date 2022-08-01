Alright, guys. So while mutual rotation is possible in both acid and base, I'm on Lee going to show you the acid catalyzed mechanism. And that's because it turns out that the base catalyzed mechanism has a bunch of cross reactions that are that are possible that complicate the products. So usually this is just shown in acid. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started. The very first step is pro nation, as with any acid catalyzed mechanism. So I'm just going to redraw my hydro knee ums that I can have one accessible proton and the protein needed Oh, will be the O and the ring, because remember, we need to break this ring somehow. Okay, So what this is going to do is it's gonna give me a positively charged Oh, and at this point, I can use the electrons from my an America oxygen. Remember, that's the one we're trying to flip up and down to make a double bond. Okay, so two electrons from my oh can come down and make a double bond, and then I can break this bond in the ring to form an alcohol. So at this point, what's gonna happen is that the Cairo ality of this carbon is now lost because it turned into a double bond between tribunal plainer now it could It's right in between. It could be up or it could be down. Okay, also, this oh is gonna have a positive charge because it still has an h. Cool. Awesome. So now, guys, we're just going to start doing the reverse and get rid of that double bond. So this Oh, can now reform the rain kicking electrons back up. So this is going to do is it's gonna give me once again a positive Oh, and now I'm going to get the other Ohh! Now we're going to show that now it shifted to the up instead of down. And that's because this ohh could attack from either the top or the bottom so it could make the O h go up or could make it go down. In this case since we started from the down position, I'm trying to rotate it. Mewtwo rotated to the up positions. That's why I draw it up here and then finally, guys, all we have to do is deep Rotimi. So then deep rotates. We can regenerate that catalytic acid, and we're gonna go ahead and achieve a final product, which is now a beta de glue CO Pyrenees. Okay? And oh, I'm sorry Pira knows. And this is the process that turned. This is the middle rotation process that turns an outfit to a beta, and this is what's constantly taking place. And eventually they would reach an equilibrium based on the stability ease of each. We know that for glucose, it happens to be 64% of the beta. But if this was any other sugar, the number would be different and the animal might even be different. Maybe the Alfa would be favored with another sugar. Awesome, guys, great job. Let's move on.

