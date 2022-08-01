Predict the MAJOR product.

All right. So the first reaction would be what? This is what we call a radical halogen nation or a radical Bram in ation. And remember that this is actually the only starting point I have for an Al cane. I'm starting with an Al cane, so I really need to start from there. So let's go ahead and attach the bromine. Where would it go to the tertiary position? Okay, now I have L d a L d. A. With a tertiary alcohol. Hey, lied is going to do what? This is a flow chart question. When I say flow chart, that means it's my flow chart that has to do with substitution elimination on looking those chapters if you want to know more about that flow chart, But what that would be is that would be ah Hoffman e to Okay. And that should be something that's pretty comfortable to you guys at this point, because we've done it a lot. Okay, So Hoffman e to basically any bulky base would do Ah Hoffman e too. So that means that where should I make my double bond? I actually have two different double bonds available. I could use the alphas. I'm sorry, the beta hydrogen is here that are both the same. Or I could use the beta hydrogen here. Okay, I have to go for the one that's gonna give you If it's Hoffman, that means less substituted. So I would actually make adorable in that. Looks like this. Okay, Because that's the least substituted product that I would get. And it's asking for the major product. Now, in the next step, I'm doing HBR and peroxide. Just remember what this would be. Well, this is gonna be a radical hydrology nation, and this was special because what did it dio If you guys remember, it gives you anti mark alcohol. Hey, let's Okay. It's a very important reaction to remember for that. So what that means is that if I'm gonna add the br somewhere, the place I wanna add it is actually down here. Makes sense. Cool. So now I have my ante Markov Nick off, bro. Mean now My last step is n a O E t. This If I have a strong nuclear file, have a good leaving group. This is a flow chart question. Again, let's go ahead and use the flow chart. So, first of all, I always just drawing numbers here. So the first question is is my nuclear follow negatively charged or neutral? So this would be negatively charged because any o. E. T. Is gonna have a spectator ion. Okay, so that means I go down the left side of my chart. So, for two, um, is this going to be a bulky base? New? Okay, there were three bulky basis I had you guys memorize. This is not one of them. Okay, so that means I go down to the third question. Third question is, what kind of alcohol highlight do I have in this case? What does it look like? This is a primary alcohol. He lied. Is that gonna favor any mechanism Yes s into So this is gonna be an S n two reaction. Okay, so I have an s and two reaction. I'm reacting that with oh, e t. So I'm gonna get a backside attack and my final product for this stage or for this molecule. I'm sorry for this Reaction would just be this. Oh, e t remember that? E t just sends for Ethel. So you could have drawn that as a to carbon stick or a ch three ch ch two ch three Whatever you want. But this is my final product. Notice how my functional group at the end is an ether, and I started off with an Al cane. Isn't that awesome? So I could totally change this molecule just with four simple steps and hope doesn't seem simple. But just saying that's the whole point of organic synthesis is to take boring out canes and make them actually functional. Okay, so let me know if you have questions on that, let's move on to the next question once again expects us to do everything on your own. Try not to get stuck, and then I'll give us the answer.

Hide transcripts