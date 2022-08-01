Predict the MAJOR product.

All right. So what was this first reaction HCL on a double bond? That would just be a regular hydrology nation. Okay, what that's going to do is it's going to give me a Markov Nankov al Kyohei light. Okay, so my first step, I just expect to get a c l here. Now. Usually we draw the mechanism for mechanism for these, but notice that this car Bacharuddin wouldn't shift because it's already gonna be tertiary. So I don't have to worry too much about the mechanism. The mechanism is really important when you a carbon copy and could shift. But in this case is not going to now I have terp. You talk side. What's that going to do to a tertiary? Al Kyohei lied. This is a flow chart question again. So I would say Okay. Is this a negatively charged malt nuclear file? Yes. Is it a bulky base? Yes. TV talk side is one of the bulky bases, so there's gonna be ah Hoffman, be to Okay. Hoffman e two means that I'm gonna prefer the less substituted double bond, so my product should actually look like this. Okay, so I'm going for the less substituted. If I made it go down or up, that would have been more substituted. That would have had more our group, so that would have been a bad choice. Now we've got CL two over water. Do you guys remember what that ISS that is gonna be a halo hydrant formation. Okay, this is one of the addition Reactions you need to know. Okay, So the way that a halo hydrant formation works is that you're going to get a chlorine with a positive charge. That's gonna be your intermediate. And remember that then water comes in and attacks the Markov niqab location. Okay, so we wind up getting at the end of that mechanism. I was just kind of trying to draw a shorthand for you guys, you'd remember. Is you get, um, obviously, like an alcohol on one side, and you'd get an anti facing halogen on the other, so notice that they have opposite stereo chemistries. Okay, so that's from the whole halo hydrant. Okay, Now, the last step is Anne Ohh. What does any of which, due to a halo hydrant, Do you remember? This is a very, very particular reaction. Okay, If you don't remember it. I'm sorry. I'm not trying to be mean, but it is an important reaction for you guys. This is actually gonna be, ah, form of hip oxidation. How? Okay, we'll remember. Approximation means I'm making up oxide. Remember, there's two ways to make a pox sides. We could use proxy acids, which would just add directly to the dull bonds. So if I wanted to use a proxy acid right here, I could Okay, But once we have the halo hydrant, I could also use a base to do what we do. Call an intra molecular sn two. Okay, So just to remind you of this mechanism, what winds up happening is that might always negative, pulls off an age and gives me something. Looks like this seal here and an o negative here. So notice that now I have a nuclear fall and 11 group right next to each other. So these wind up doing a backside attack on each other, and what I wind up getting for my final final product is an a pox side that looks like this, plus my leaving groups seal. Okay. And that is actually my product here. My product is this a pox side. Okay, I could have even made this harder. Because remember that hip oxides open with an acid catalyzed on the base catalyzed method. I could have made you do that as well, but we didn't. I took it easy on you guys. We just made the A pox side. But just letting you know these are all common synthetic pathways that you need to know. Okay. And noticed that we were able to use now were you able to use a lot of radical reactions in them? Okay, cool guys. So I hope that made sense. Limit if you have any questions. If not, let's wrap this one up.

