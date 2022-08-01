General Reactions

Alright, guys. And we're going to take a look at the other form of beta die carbon you'll Esther Reactions, which is melodic Esther synthesis. So, guys, you see this chart and you're thinking, Oh, my gosh, Another set of regions that I need to memorize. You're probably getting depressed, but don't. This is the same exact thing. Is aceto acidic? Esther notice that every single re agent here hasn't changed. Nothing has changed. The Onley difference is that because I'm starting off with melodic Esther, I have an extra ET group over here. What that means is that after I hide relies, not just this one turns into carb oxalic acid. They both do. So that means that the only difference between Aceto aesthetic Esther and melodic Esther synthesis is that my products have carb oxalic acids at the end. That's it. Everything else stays the same. So you could literally take everything you learned from aceto acidic acid. And when you see Milan IQ, just draw the same thing as his seed ascetic acid and add the car oxalic acid at the end. All right, so I'm not even going to go over every reaction here because this is the same as Milan ic acid. Er, melodic guest. I mean ah, seat of a city jester. So let's go through this practice problem. Go ahead and try to solve it yourself, and then I'll stop it step in and help.

