Halohydrins to epoxides via intramolecular SN2.

Now, there's actually one more way that we can make up oxides. And that's by using halo hydrants. Okay, Now, remember that in the addition section, addition, reactions on halo hydrant is one of the addition reactions that we can use. Okay. And it turns out that halo hydrants are also good at making up oxides. How? Through an intra molecular s and two reaction. Remember that an s And two, It's just the backside attack. So here's the way it works. Basically, remember that I've got a double bond, and that double bond is exposed to die atomic, collagen and water. What's gonna wind up happening is that I get a halo hydrant. Okay, You guys should all be able to follow up to this point. Notice that the stereo chemistry is once again anti. Okay, cool. Now also, because this didn't have it was it was perfectly symmetrical. It doesn't matter which side I put the O. H. And H and the X on. You could have picked either one. Okay, but now here's the interesting part. Once I have a halo hydrant, I contract that with any base I want. And if I react that with the base. What's gonna happen is that the base is gonna wind up deep protein ating my alcohol. So what I'm gonna wind up getting is a nuclear file on one side of the of the molecule and a leaving group on the other side. Okay, so what we've basically done is we've made an oxide. We've basically made a nuclear file out of the out of the alcohol. So what's gonna happen here is that we're gonna get an intra molecular reaction. Where this Oh, this oh doesn't attack on that x on that carbon and kicks out the X. So what winds up happening is that we wind up forming a ring that looks like this we might wind up forming that this ring stays the same. But now this oh is attached here and attached there because this new bond that I'm drawing in blue right here is the one that was created by the backside attack here. And then plus, I would get my plus, I would get my leaving group xnegative. Okay, so these air two different ways to make a pox sides. Your professor may teach just the pa oxidation with the proxy acids He may teach halo hydrangeas. Well, okay. I want you guys to be responsible for both because I've seen them often enough that it's just important for you to know both of them, okay?

