General properties of epoxidation.

So now I want to talk about another addition. Reaction. And this one on Lee adds oxygen by itself toe a double bond to form a completely new functional group called in a pox side. Needless to say, the name of this reaction is called hip oxidation. So before we can even get started, I kind of wanted to find what is in a pox side because some of you guys might not know, all right. And in a pox, it is a functional group that's just made of a cyclic three member either. So what that means is that remember that the definition of an ether was R O R. That was an ether. Okay, well, in a pox side is just gonna be a cyclic ether. So what that means is it's an o, uh, with two are groups on both sides, but they're attached to each other, so this would be in a park side. Okay. Approximation, Needless to say, is gonna add that one oxygen to the double bond in order to make it into the three member ring. Okay, so how do we add a pox sides? Two double bonds. What? We do it by using a type of molecule called a proxy acid. Okay, proxy acids are the molecules that are used to make them. And this is the general formula of a proxy acid. What you're going to notice is that it actually looks a lot like a car box. Cilic acid. Remember that Carve oxalic acid. Oops. Remember that car looks like acid. Looks like this. Ohh. So, really, it's the same thing as a car Oxalic acid. Except as one more. Oh, so remember that the definition of a car oxalic acid is C O to h. That's the condensed formula. Well, for a proxy acid, it's gonna be our C h. So what you're going to notice is that it's really the same exact thing. Except I just added one more oxygen. So its CEO three h all right, so that's the first thing. Okay, Now you could use any proxy acid. You want to make it a pox side, but the common ones that air used R M c P, B A and M MPP these air to re agents that you don't need to know exactly what they look like as long as you can recognize that these are types of proxy acids. Okay, The only thing that changes is the our group. But the C O. H. Is the same. All right?

Hide transcripts