Converting Bondline to Fischer Projection

convert the amino acid Hisa Dean into a fissure projection and then indicate if that Carol Center is either are or s. So, guys, you're not at the point where you need to memorize what history and looks like. Yet there it is. It's given to us. But what I want to do is draw the Fisher projection without calculating the arness of the original molecule rolling on a calculated after to make sure that we did it right. So I guess first step, let's draw the backbone of official projection, which is gonna look something like this. Okay, And now we need to determine Are we going to draw an L or a D amino acid? So I look at this amino acid, and how can I easily tell if it's allergy? Well, what I see is that the amine is facing down and the mean happens to be on a wedge. And if the mean is facing down on a wedge, that means this is an S, which is an L. So that means that I didn't even have to calculate it toe planet out. I already know that this is an L, which means that I can put my mean without even thinking about it over here on my left side. Now I need to make sure that everything else is in the appropriate places. Well, so for example, according to the rules of Fisher projections, your most oxidized Adam needs to be the tops. That would be the one of the most oxygen's carb oxalic acid at the top. H has to be on the side because that's the other. That's the other Adam that's attached. That is not the rest of the our group. The rest of the our group has to face straight down. So now all I need to do is draw out. The rest of this are groups that would be ch two. And I'm gonna put another bond here, and I'm just gonna draw the rest of that crazy ring. So let's go ahead and do that here. Um, I'm just gonna flip it around so that I can Oops, There needs to be another nitrogen here. Cool. And then I just need to add my double bonds. And my age is so one double bond would be here and another door one would be here, and then this would have an H and now we're done. We just drew the Fisher projection, but notice that I didn't have to calculate Arness at the beginning. I just did it just by looking at it now to confirm that we did it right. Let's indicate if this Carol Center here is R. R s. Okay, so remember the rules for calculating the R and s of a Fisher projection. If you don't remember, you can type this into the search bar clutch. You can dio or an s configuration of Fisher projections, and it will pop up. And it's a whole video on how to just do that. But I'm just gonna go ahead and assume that you have either already watched that or you remember. So the way we would do it is we would, as always, prioritize our groups. This would be number. Well, no, no. Whoa, that's wrong. Nitrogen is number one. Because nitrogen is the heaviest atom that's a directly attached to the Cairo Center. This one is next cause it's directly attached to two oxygen's carbon attached to oxygen's. This side chain is third because its carbon attached to hydrogen, which isn't as good. And then finally hydrogen is always in last place because it's the smallest, Adam. Great. So remember, the rule says that specifically for Fisher projections. If your last place group is facing down, it looks exactly the way it is. But if you're last place group is facing towards the side, you have to swap. You have to swap whatever letter you get. So that means that I'm gonna go ahead and trace. I'm going to trace from 1 to 2 from 2 to 3. I always skipped four and from three toe one. So this looks like an R configuration now, is it actually are? No, Because notice that my fourth group is horizontal. So that means that I have to swap whatever letter I got. I need to swap it to the other letter. So it's actually gonna be s. And that confirms that I did it correctly. We did draw the S configuration or the l amino acid. Great job. So let's go ahead and try to do a practice problem.

