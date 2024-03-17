(••••) In Section 10.8.1, you learned that alkenes react more quickly with electrophiles than do the corresponding alkynes ( ᵏalkene/ᵏalkyne > 1). Explain why there is a greater disparity in the alkene versus alkyne reactivity in the addition of HBr as compared to the addition of Br₂ [The rate data are not real, but are meant to illustrate a real trend.]





<IMAGE>