Provide the mechanism

Let's go ahead and get started. The double bond is the source of my electrons. So I'm going to go ahead and grab the H, Remember, because the H is the positively charged species on that H x. OK, if I make that bond, I have to break a bond. So I'm gonna go ahead and draw an arrow on the X, making it leave. Okay, What that's going to give me is it's going to give me an H on one side, a new H, and it's going to give me a Carvel Catalan on the other. Now, does it matter which side that I picked? Like, for example, if you put the car will carry on the top, would you be wrong? No, it doesn't matter. They're both exactly the same. So if you went ahead and you put the h at the bottom and the car will carry on at the top, you're doing great. It's the same exact thing because both of those carbons are identical. Okay, Now it's gonna come and make that Karl O'Callaghan kind of like more stable, the anti on, right? So when you take my ex, I'm gonna attack. I don't need to break any bonds, because now I'm actually completing the octet of that carbon. So my final product would just look like this. Okay. And like I said, if you drew the exit the top, that would have been the same exact thing. So so far, this mechanism isn't that bad, right? It's not super scary.

