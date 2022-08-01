Explaining the following problem.

Now I want you guys to practice the general mechanism for radical holiday nation all on your own. And I want you guys to notice that this Al cane that I'm reacting with has carbons of different stability is okay. I want you guys just to assume that we're going to react with the most stable carbon in this case. So you're gonna have to think back to what I talked about with radical stability to figure out which of those hydrogen is to pull off in the radical halogen nation. I think guys can get this, though. So I'm just gonna let you guys loose on your own, try to draw all three steps and then I'll give you guys the answer, so go for it.

