Show the entire chain reaction mechanism.

we know we need to start with the initiation step here. But even before we get to that, I wanna ask you guys, which hydrogen did you react the radical with in my al cane? Um, basically, there's actually only one choice that made sense, and you should have reacted it with the H right here. The reason is because this age belongs to the Onley tertiary carbon on this molecule. Now, notice that there's no a Lilic sites here, So I don't worry about the residents thing. I just worry about which hydrogen has the most are groups around it. That would be that one right there. So if used any other hydrogen, unfortunately, didn't get the right answer. But hopefully this will be a learning experience for you. So now let's go ahead and draw the three steps. My first step is going to be initiation. I'll just draw it up here to make more room. Okay, so my initiation step is really easy. We're using X two again. So I'm just gonna draw like that and like that, I'm gonna do this and what I'm gonna wind up getting is to ex radicals. Cool. So now let's go into propagation. Now, this is the part where it actually matters which hydrogen I used and I just showed you is why we're going to use that hydrogen there. I'm going to redraw in my Al cane, and I'm gonna draw the hydrogen sticking off this way this time to still make it easier to pull it off. I'm gonna react that with X radical. And what that winds up giving me is three arrows. One here, one here and one there. Okay, So what I wanted getting is a radical that looks like this. Okay, that radical plus h x. Okay. Now what can that radical reacts with? Well, it in order to fully propagate and reproduce itself, it's gonna have to react with another X two. So I'm going to do this. That and that. And what that's going to give me is it's gonna give me and alcohol hail. I notice that this is now a tertiary alcohol. Hey, lied because erected at the tertiary position, and I'm going to get that final radical cool. So now we're just gonna end off with the termination step, okay? And with determination, step. We basically had three different possibilities. We had X terminating with X. That would be my first product. And that would give me basically, that would give me X two. Okay, then we had another possibility, which was now my al cane radical terminating with a halogen radical. And what that would give me is another equivalent of tertiary ocular. He lied. And then lastly, I had the third possibility, which would be I have basically to our groups colliding with each other. Okay? And that would give me a small amount of this kind of random looking thing, which is gonna be that's and then a single bond. And that single bond is attached to basically two more meth ALS and something like that. Okay, so anyway, no, that's ugly. Okay, But the whole point is that I can change the basically the concentration, the ingredients. Okay, I can change the reaction to yield a very small amount of this. So, really, in the end of the day, I'm not going to get a whole lot of one. I'm not gonna get a whole lot of three, but I am going to get a lot of two. So my final product would be this guy. And then Plus, I would get obviously a lot of h x as a byproduct. Okay, because that's gonna pretty much performing all the time, all right?

