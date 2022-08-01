Markovnikov addition of alcohols yields ketones.

So there is oxi Mercure ation of all kinds. Okay. And there's hydro beret shin of all kinds. So when we do an oxy Mercure ation of Al Kind, what we're really doing is we're doing it a Markov Nankov addition of alcohol. Okay, remember that Oxy Mercure ation is the most popular way. One of the most popular ways. Toe Adam or cabinet, cough, alcohol, toe a double bond. Well, the same thing applies for a triple Bond is Well, what that means is that if I have to sites, I have, let's say the blue site and the red site, and I'm trying to figure out where the alcohol is going to go. It's gonna go in the more substituted position. So I would expect that after an Oxy Mercure ation, I'm gonna get alcohol right here, okay? And the more substituted position. Now notice that I put the Oxy Merck re agents down here, but I also included h over h 20 Do you guys remember what that was? That's hydration. Okay, this would be an acid catalyzed hydration. And just so you know, both of these create Markov Nicolov additions, right? Both of them favor the market nick off alcohol. So actually, I can use both of them. Even though Oxy mark is maybe more commonly used, hydration is still a great choice. Okay, so both of these re agents really leads the same intermediate structure, which is going to be this evil. All right. Are you getting that? So far? The reason I'm calling it an Enel is because now I have a more cognitive alcohol on a double bond. But we know that it's not going to stay like that because Enel's air not stable. They like to talk. Memorize. So after the top memorization process, what's the product gonna look like? Well, the product is gonna be the same ring. Okay, But now, instead of having a single bonds Oh, I'm gonna get a double 120 instead of having a double bond to the carbon, I'm not gonna have a single bonds of the carbon. So it turns out that the product of Oxy, Mercure ation or even hydration is going to be key tones. Okay, so any time that I'm hydrating market Nick aww hydrating a triple bond, I'm gonna get a key tone. Is the product okay? Now What part of this mechanism should you be able to draw the first part? The second part. You are fine. Just to say Todd Memorization. Just label it and then draw the product. Okay? Like I said, I'm not gonna teach you that full mechanism till we get to or go to. Alright. But for right now, you know at least the general idea of what's going on.

Hide transcripts