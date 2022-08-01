General properties of halogenation.

Now we're gonna talk about one of the most common addition reactions in this entire section and that's called Halogen Nation. So just get right into it. So halogen nation is the process of taking a double bond and adding a diatonic halogen. And at the end, what we're going to get is anti die. Hey, lights, anti visceral die! Hey, lines. All right, so let's go ahead and just talk about the general features of this reaction. First of all, the mechanism is gonna have an intermediate, and that intermediate is gonna be similar to other ones. We've learned it's gonna be a bridged I on. Okay, so maybe you can already start to visualize what you think. That might be sorry about that. Okay, the stereo chemistry is gonna be anti okay. As I just showed you guys, you're gonna get anti die. I mean, anti die. Hey, Allied's so it would be anti. And then my product is gonna be like I said, visceral die. Hey, Allied's okay. Now, just to remind you guys, the word vis inal is a word to me that there's two things next to each other. Okay, so this would be this relationship here would be visible because they're right next to each other. Vision was also the same as saying one to basically, you have something on the one position and something that the two position and I'll be visible. Okay, so will there be rearrangements in this mechanism? No, there won't be because there's no carbon cat iron. And then finally, since I'm adding two of the same thing, I'm not gonna worry about Markov Nick off because I'm adding two of the same thing, so it doesn't matter, so it's just scratch that out. Okay, So as you guys can see, the reaction looks pretty simple. We've got a double bond, so he notices addition, we've got an electric follower, adding, Now, notice that I have CCL four down here. If you guys remember, this is actually gonna be a a polar solve it, okay. And a polar solvents are inert. That's not going to do anything, so don't even worry about it. That's just something that it happens to help the reaction, but it's not gonna do anything. Alright. Another common solvent that you might see is like ch two c. I'm sorry. Ch two c l two okay. That just means it's the same thing. It just means instead of having to four chlorine, you have to chlorine from two ages. Regardless, thes air. Just solvents that don't do anything. Okay. At the end we get Is those visceral die? Hey, Allied's let's go ahead and look at the reaction.

