Drawing MO Diagram for Dienes

Hey, guys, In this video, we're gonna learn how to draw the molecular orbital diagrams for four Adam pie conjugated systems. So, guys, for Adam pie conjugated systems are usually in the form of dying. So two double bonds next to each other and just, you know, a dying can also be more generalized to be called a Pauline. So I'm gonna be referring anything that's conjugated by with four or more atomic orbital's as being some form of Pauline because that's usually the way that it works. Okay, and we know that Pauline's can resonate. OK, but what we're gonna do here is we're gonna learn how to draw the molecular orbital's for a dying for for Adam conjugated system using the rules of molecular orbital's that I've already showed you guys before. So nothing is gonna change. This is just a nap. Lick ation. Okay, um, so let's go ahead and do this example. Okay, So it says predict the L CEO model of 13 b two dying. Identify the homo and limo. Orbital's very cool. So let's go ahead and just start off with the basics here, which is that we have four atomic, orbital's and We have four a four electrons in those orbital's because we have two pi bonds that makes sense, right? And we know that, according to AFP, about principle, that means that two electrons are going to sit in Sai one and two electrons are going to sit inside to okay. What we might not remember is how to actually draw the molecular orbital. So let's go ahead and do that now. So let's what would be the next thing that we do with all of our orbital's already drawn for us, We just have to draw in the face is what's the next thing to do? Let's go ahead and shade the first orbital's so the first orbital should not change. I should do this This and this. Cool! Awesome! So that's our first step. The next step is let's go to the last orbital insert flipping it because you know that has to flip every time. So this one has to go up and then down and then up again. Cool, Awesome! And now we need to increase our nodes. Okay, so now we have to increase our nodes. So we have. We're starting off with zero notes here then it needs to be 12 and three. So the way we're going to do this is tryto add these notes in the most symmetrical way possible. So that means that I'm gonna put one note in the middle here, a note here, a note here for two and then finally, for three, it's just a node in between every single orbital cool. And that means that now I'm ready to shade the other orbital's in. And what that means is that I would get one phase change here, right? Because that's just the only note. Then I would get to face changes for this one. So I get the first phase change in the second phase change and then the last one I would get just get all of them are changing. Very cool. Awesome. So now we know what our basically what are molecular orbital's look like? We know how many electrons there are, and now we just have to indicate which ones are the Homo and blue mo orbital's okay, and what we would have first of all, what I have for this section here is just how maney pie electrons we have in each one So then this one would be, uh, too pie Electrons, two pi electrons, zero pie electrons and zero pie electrons. Okay, now, you don't have to do this every time. But since we're new at looking at home own loom Oh, I just want to make it very clear which of these have electrons won't really is don't. And we know that according to the ordering, it would only be up to side, too, right? So that means that my homo orbital or the highest occupied one, must be site, too. And that means that my loom Oh, orbital must be side three because that is the lowest energy one that doesn't have any electrons in it. Once again, these air collectively known as your frontier orbital's. You may not know what they do yet, but it's important that you're able to identify them. Cool. So that's it for this video. In the next video, I want to talk about a specific type of notation that's used for Dying's

