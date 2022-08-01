Alternative MO Notation for Dienes

So, guys. It turns out that specifically for four Adam conjugated systems for Dying's ah lot of textbooks and some professors will actually describe molecular Orbital's as the sum of pie orbital's so they'll think about it. As you know, you have four molecular, your molecular orbital's with four. Loeb with four orbital's and those orbital's are actually the sum of different combinations of two orbital's. Okay, this is Onley true for four orbital systems. In case you see it, I want you to know, First of all, that is not very important. So this type of notation doesn't supercede what I already taught you. You already know how to do for orbital systems or for atomic orbital systems. But I just wanted to go ahead and do an example with you so that in case you see it, you know what you're looking at. So this is the way that it works. So, basically, you know how usually we start with our dark lobes facing down on our first orbital. That's just the way that I like to do it. So that is usually, um if that's your starting point, then that would be called your positive pie. Because just the way that you started, Okay? If you were to then draw an anti bonding orbital from there, remember that the first one is to stay the same, but the second one is to flip right? So that would be called the Positive pie Star. Because it's like you started with a positive pie. But then you made it anti bonding. Okay, well, just just as correct, uh, of a starting point would be the negative pie. Negative pie just means that you flipped it the other way. That's totally find some people want to use the negative pies. They're starting point all the time. I just like to put the dark Loeb down. But if you're using the this one, this would be called negative pie. And then if you wanted to make the anti bonding version of it, the antibody would be negative. Pie star got it So far. Now we know that, according this is, this is just basically looking at two different methane molecules. We know that what would happen is that inside one, you would have two electrons here and two electrons here. Okay, so that's that's kind of like what I'm showing you so far. Now, when it comes to your size, let's go up and look again at this. What we want to do is figure out how can we describe these four molecular orbital's in terms of some of two pi molecular orbital's. Okay, So for example, notice that for Sy one, I have four Lopes all facing down, right? So that means that if I wanted to use this type of notation, what would be the right summation of these orbital's to make that thing And I'm gonna drop for you right now and hopefully you'll understand better. I will just draw it right here. So we have a little bit of room, sy. One should be equal to what it should be equal to positive pie. Plus, I should put in brackets positive pie, positive pi plus positive pie. Why? Because the way that I drew it had both lobes at the bottom and it was just two of those. So it was a positive pie, plus another one of those. So they're next to each other. That would be Sai Wan. Cool. Let's go ahead and do side to now. What is side to gonna be? Well, let's go ahead and look at it again for reference. So side to it. Looks like the first two didn't change. But the second one did. So then what this one would be if we look at it. If you look at all the different possibilities, it's actually gonna be positive pie again. Plus negative pipe. Right? Because in this case, what we're adding the second one that we're adding is the opposite configuration or the opposite phase. Okay, the opposite phase of my bonding orbital would be this one. So that means that what side to is is Actually, it's you're adding a positive plot pi plus a negative pie. Cool. Let's keep going side three. So side three notice that it appears to be to well, it appears to be to anti bonding, right, because notice that the first one has the face is different. The second one also has the faces different notes that the first one is starting off with the lobe down the first load down. The second one is starting off with the first Loeb up. So let's see what it would be. That means that it would be positive pie star right, because that's the first one plus negative pie star right, because if you add those together, don't you get signed? Three. It's just basically adding the top one there and the top one there, and you would get side three. And then finally, site four would be what it would be that everything's changing. It actually looks like it's the same thing twice, right? It's your anti bonding, um, one twice. So what that means is that it would just be Sigh Star Plus sighs, star, Why? I kept saying side I'm a pie. Positive? Yeah, I should have put a positive around it, so it would be positive. Positive, positive, positive pie star. Does this make sense? Cool. So don't be saying, Johnny, why are you showing me this like, why is this important? The truth of the matter is, it's not important at all. This just This is just a specific type of notation that certain textbooks and certain professors like to use to represent a four Adam conjugated system. Sometimes they might say, um, discuss Cy three in terms of pie, and then you'd have to actually do this. Um, but for the purposes of actually understanding molecular orbital theory, this doesn't provide any extra insight. It's just showing you all the different combinations off smaller molecular orbital's that could be used to make a bigger one. Okay, cool, guys. So I hope that this made sense. Unless you want to the next video.

