General Reaction

Hey, guys. So now we're gonna talk about one of the more important mechanisms in this course, and that is the mechanism of fisher and stare ification. So Fisher certification is just another name for acid catalyzed a certification. And when you think about what that is, that would just mean that I'm taking a carb oxalic acid. I'm reacting it with alcohol in the presence of acid, and I'm getting and Esther Okay, so I'm getting an Esther product. Hence the term s terrific ation. Now, according to our three rules, this is a totally fine reaction because we said that car looks like acid and Esther's help out the same reactivity. So it's pretty easy to switch between the two. Okay, So according to my three rules, I know this is a favorite reaction. Knows that this can work. So then why do I have this video? Because it turns out that professors just love to ask about this mechanism could kind of one of the fundamental mechanisms of nuclear filic castle substitution. So that's we're gonna go into depth, and we're gonna draw the whole mechanism for this from scratch. So let's go ahead and do that now.

Hide transcripts