we know that the thermal dynamics or spontaneity of reaction is directly related to the Gibbs Free Energy. So it's gonna be really important that we understand how to break down the Gibbs free energy equation and know how to use it. All right, so in this video, what I'm gonna do is I'm basically just gonna describe every term and help you guys see how it relates to reactions. Okay, so the first thing just going all the way back gives free energy, or Delta G is going to predict the favorability of the reaction. Okay, remember that another word for favorability is spontaneity. Alright? And it's comprised of three terms. It's comprised of the Delta H, the Delta S and the T. So what I want to go through is just each 11 at a time and talk about what they mean. All right, so the delta H is the anthem API. Okay. Entropy can get confusing because Delta H and Delta G. A lot of times they happen to be the same. A lot of times, if you have a negative entropy, you also have a negative spontaneity. And a lot of students get confused thinking that they're actually the same thing. They're not okay. The Delta h is just one component off the spontaneity. But we also have to take into account the temperature and the delta s or the T in the delta s. So let me just start right there. Okay? What is the entropy? It's simply the some off the bond association energies for the reaction. So what that means is I'm gonna be making bonds. I'm gonna be breaking bonds. All those actions require that I'm putting in energy or I'm receiving some energy. Alright. When I add all those together, whatever my end number is, that's my entropy. Alright, that's it. That's all it has to do with. All right, So, um, later on, we're gonna learn how to actually add and subtract that stuff. But for right now, I'm just trying to tell you guys the big picture. Okay, So if something has a negative entropy, a negative delta H, that's what happens when you make bonds. Okay. When you make bonds, you are getting some energy back. Why? Because I already taught you guys. Remember that I showed you guys in the free energy free free energy diagram how you could gain energy by putting two atoms together. Okay, that's what we call exo. Thermic. Okay, exo. Thermic doesn't always mean that the reaction is favorite. Remember, favorability has to do with eggs, organic or inorganic, but it is one component of it. Okay, well, what if your anthem Pete is positive? If it's positive, that means I'm breaking bonds because it requires energy to break bonds. Okay, once you break bond, that's gonna be endo thermic because of the fact that it requires that in putting energy into the system to make those atoms separate. Okay, that's all the entropy is. It's just the some of these the endo thermic parts and the exo thermic parts together. And then at the end, you see if the overall number is negative or positive, and that determines your adult age, it's not to talk about one. That's actually a little bit more difficult to understand. Is the entropy, the Delta s the men? The entropy is a measure of disorder in the system, all right, And this consume very confusing because it's like, how does the system know how disorder it is? I'm gonna explain this in more depth later when I actually talk about in tribute on all in its own. But for right now, I just want you guys to know what the signs mean. And if it's negative entropy, that means that I'm going to, um, or ordered state. Okay, that means that I'm basically entropy means how disorder something is. So it's the opposite of disorder that's ordered. If it's positive, that means it's more disordered. Okay, a state always wants to be in its most disordered possible arrangement possible. So it's gonna be a good thing. Okay, So when Delta s is positive, that means my reaction is gonna be a little bit more favored. Alright. So hopefully guys understand that negative means ordered positive means disordered. Positive is the one that is actually favored. Okay, then finally have her last variable, which is temperature and notice where temperature is in the equation. Temperature is gonna be a coefficient of delta s. And what that means is that as temperature goes up, it's going to amplify the effect of entropy on my overall favorability. What that means is that as I jack up the temperature of my reaction, the entropy of the reaction is gonna is gonna matter a whole lot more in determining the overall, um, fate of my reaction, whether it's gonna be favorite or not. Okay. On the other hand, as I reduce my temperature down toe zero Kelvin or absolute zero, it's gonna mean that my entropy becomes less and less important. Okay, Eventually, once you, as you approach absolute zero entropy doesn't matter at all anymore because there's actually no more movement. And all that matters is the heat of dissociation. Okay, that's kind of theoretical, but I hope that makes sense to you guys. We're gonna be learning and talking about that more later when we discuss entropy all on its own.

