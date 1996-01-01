(•••) FROM THE LITERATURE The following reaction was used in the synthesis of aculeatin A, a natural product that is active against KB cell lines. Although it only worked under acidic conditions, a mechanism can be drawn where the reaction might proceed under basic conditions. Suggest this mechanism (J. Org. Chem. 2014, 79, 1498–1504). [The most acidic proton is indicated . . . and number your carbons!]





<IMAGE>