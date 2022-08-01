General Mechanism

Alright, guys, let's bring the molecule down and we're gonna draw the full mechanism groups make sure got right. Cool. Okay, so I got this molecule and I've got my Eataly. Okay. So, guys, what's gonna happen is that remember that I said I have to Elektra Filic regions. I have this electric fall here. We're used to seeing that, but this is also an electrical. Now, it doesn't look like it because it's a double bond, but it is because it can resonate. That positive charge can resonate. So in my first step, I actually get this kind of strange arrow off the negative attacking this carbon. Okay, now, if I make that bond I have to break upon. So I'm gonna break this bond and make adult one here. I'm gonna break this bond and make a lone pair there. So what I'm gonna get is something. Looks like this O negative. Double bond, single bond. That single bond has a new bond that's attached to my old anyway. Okay, So is that making sense? So far? I have a negative charge, and I have a double bond. Okay, now what's gonna happen is that this molecule gets protein ated because notice that we haven't in late. Right? So there must be some kind of confident that took off that h. So let's just say that it had been hydroxide, so we'll use water to protein eight. Okay, so now we're gonna protein eight. Wow, it's terrible arrow. We're gonna protein eat. And that's going to give us a molecule that you should know something about. Let's draw it first. Alright, guys. So I have a molecule. It's similar to my 15 die Carbonell. But what do we call this species down here? What is that, guys? Do you recognize that that's a vinyl alcohol? Or more specifically, this is an eternal taught him, er right. That's an Enel Tanamor. Right? So now this is in a basic environment. So through taught memorization that double bond that anal Tanamor is going to switch to the Keto form, remember that the Keto form is pretty much always the most stable. Unless it's a beta die Carbonell. So through totalization, I'm going to regenerate the Keto form and I'm gonna get this. Okay? If you want more information on the top memorization mechanism, definitely feel free toe go through the top immunization videos that I have, and I'll explain every explain everything there. But at this point of the course, you just need to able to use Todd Memorization. You don't have to draw every time. Okay, guys. So that shows you guys the full mechanism for Michael reaction, which this also applies to any conjugal edition. Guys, just you know this mechanism, this is the same mechanism for any conjugate edition. Okay, so now you know what that looks like. And we know how to make a 15 die carbon deal. So let's move on to the next video.

