General Reaction

Hey, guys. So in this video, we're gonna focus on a specific form of conjugal edition toe A N own called the Michael Reaction. Okay, so the Michael Reaction Guys is a 14 congregate addition. Remember that when I say 14 congregate edition, I'm talking about an n o. Okay, I'm talking about adding right there. Okay? Often e known with an equally Remember that if specifically, if your nuclear file is an easily that is called a michael reaction. Okay, if that is your if you're if that is your nuclear file, okay? So, basically, if you think about it, this is kind of like an algal times to write, because your first Aldo reaction created the unknown, and now I'm doing a second outdoor reaction. Okay, so I like to think of a my correction as an adult times to. Okay, now, what's cool about these is that they're always gonna form the same thing. They're always gonna form 15 die Carmen eels. So let me show you guys how to draw the products first, and then I'll show you the whole mechanism. Okay, So the products are really easy in this situation because you're doing a concrete edition. My rules of where tow line up your italy in your electric file for all dog go out the window. I don't want that anymore. What I prefer you do is to draw the unknown at the bottom exactly the way it is, but without its double bond, and then draw a single bond coming off of the conjugate position. So position for shoot. I'm trying to get a new color position for and then just draw that attached to your family. Okay? That's how you draw the product. It's literally in on Emily New Bond. And then obviously I pointed this out earlier. No, pi bond. Okay, so don't draw a double bond there. Okay? So what I like to do is, regardless of whatever the nuclear foul is, I like to just draw it right on top. Okay, But we have to go into the mechanism. So in this next video, I'm gonna show you the full mechanism for the Michael reaction. And this is also gonna help you guys understand why that pie bond isn't there. Because that could be a little confusing. Why is that pi bon gone? We're gonna talk about it. So that's coming up in the next video

Hide transcripts