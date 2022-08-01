All right. So we said that regardless of the length of the ark group, it's always gonna turn to a Benz OIC acid. Unless you're missing hydrogen is okay. So essentially three of these have a Benzali hydrogen one does it. A has a hydrogen. See, he has a hydrogen and d actions to hydrogen, but be has none. So be is the answer be would actually display no reaction when reacted with communal four, because it does not have a Benz Ilic hydrogen available toe oxidize. So it's not gonna be able to respond to the oxidizing oxidizing agent. All right. Awesome guy. So, like I said, pretty easy concept. Not much to know. Let's move onto the next one.

Hide transcripts