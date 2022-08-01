Which aldohexoses produce the same Wohl Degradation product

circle the Aldo Hex doses that would produce the same wall degradation product. If none of them would share a degradation product, then just right. N a quote. So, guys, um, remember that what we're basically discussing here is that wall degradation is going to get rid of your seat to stereo chemistry. So whatever that C two is gonna be gone, and all you have to look at is what's below sea to that's what's gonna be retained. So since these air all l'd Aldo heck, so says I would expect that after wall degradation, all these carbon eels disappear, right? So those cardinals, they're gone, they turn into CNN groups or H c n. And then all of these oxygen's become carbon heels. Let's turn them into double ones. Right now. This is gonna be a little bit like makeshift, but it's gonna work. Just put double ones. Double bond, double bond, double bond, double up on. Okay, now, keep in mind, guys, what is the stereo chemistry of this carbon now? Once it has a double juan tribunal plainer, so it doesn't matter what side the O double one always facing. It doesn't matter because it's tribunal plainer anyway, so those are the same thing. There's free rotation around that single bond. Does that make sense? So it doesn't matter. It could be the same if it's towards right or towards left another thing to keep in mind, I'm ignoring the H because it's going to eventually leave. So, like this H would eventually go away. So I'm literally just saying, without a mechanism, withdraw carbon eels. Cool. So if all of these were the same, all those all the heights left and if all those carbon eels they're the same at the top, which of these two are identical? Do you see any two of these that are identical sugars? And yeah, I do. I see glucose and manos glucose and manos will become the same exact mano sack cry because the top carbon was gonna leave and then they're just both going to turn into a carbon meal at that position, the blue position, and then all these other groups were going in the same exact directions. Okay, so that's actually the answer that manos and glucose produced the same exact wall degradation product because the fact that there si two members of each other and see to embalmers are lost. The stereo chemistry has lost Every time you do a wall degradation cool. Um, of course, that's the end of the question. Let's move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts