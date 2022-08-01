Provide mechanism and final product of transformation.

Alright, guys. So you can see that I haven't organa metallic here, but I've got an issue. My issue is that this organo metallic if it gets exposed, that alcohol, it's gonna react with it. And that's gonna be a really bad cross traction. It's gonna mess up my organo metallic. So what can we do? We can use a protecting group. How does a protecting group work? Well, in this case, what I would do is I would take my ice. Oh, beauty lean, which is a molecule. It looks like this a double bond with, you know, on four carbon chain. And what I would do is I would use P t s A, which is a source of h plus. Okay, so what that's going to do is it's going to protein E, and I'm gonna wind up getting a car broke out. And it looks like this, according to this would be a Markov knockoff edition in case you're familiar with that term. Okay, now that Carvell cat ion winds up getting reacted by the alcohol, okay? The alcohol grabs that carbon cat ion. So what we now get is an alcohol that looks like this Oh, h. But now it's got a Turk. Beautiful ether on one side and a positive charge. Okay, Cool. Okay, that positive winds up getting deep throat nated. Okay, so I would use the conjugate of that, which is on the conduct of P. T s. A. But I could also just in this case, I'll just use water. Okay, so I'm gonna use water, too. Deep protein ate that. And what I wind up getting is my t beautiful either. Okay, Now this alcohol, it used to be an alcohol. Now, this is considered a protected alcohol. The reason is protected is because ethers don't really react with anything. Okay, so now when I introduce my organa lithium re agent, I'm gonna write a negative there, because this is that's the best way toe synthetically draw the product. I'm gonna take that negative, and I'm gonna attack the carbon deal, Okay? We're gonna attack the carbon. He'll push the electrons up and notice that I don't have to worry about the organa lithium reacting with the T beauty either or reacting with the alcohol. Why? Because this entire thing is non reactive. It's protected right now. That's what protective means it's nonreactive because it hasn't. It's an ether now, and ethers really don't react with anything. So our direct with very little. Okay, so now I'm gonna go ahead and draw my Tetra Hydro Intermediate, which is O negative. Now, I've got a ch two ch three coming off of that, and I still have my tea beetle either. Okay, In my last step, I'm gonna use acid. And what does acid do? Well, what acid is going to do over water, it's gonna do two things. First of all, it's gonna protein eight. Okay, so now this becomes an alcohol. Second of all, it's gonna deep protect this TV will, either. What I mean by D protect is it takes it completely off and goes in the reverse direction. Okay, so now, instead of having a t butor eat betel, either you're gonna wind up getting the alcohol again, okay? And that just has to do with the fact that this whole thing that we've been drawing is a reversible reaction. Okay, so this actually has an arrow going back. This part here, actually, as an arrow going backwards Now, the organo metallic is a forward reaction. Once you get to the Organon Too talented for words, but I'm trying to say is that if you expose this toe acid, it could go back and re generate that alcohol, which is the whole definition off a protecting group. That's why we use protection groups because we can easily remove them afterwards. So now my final product for this model for this reaction is gonna be O. H here, Ethel group here and alcohol here and notice that I'm sorry, I'll get out of the way So you guys can see that Notice that now I have this alcohol back, and I never reacted with it. So the whole point of using protecting groups is that we can avoid ruining our organic metallic and react somewhere else on the reaction instead. And then we can go back and be protected and get that alcohol back. All right. Just you know, the one we just used is called a T beautiful, either. But there's also another type of protecting group called a sill. Either Some professors require that you know it. Some professors don't, so if you don't know about it, it's fine. But just letting you know that's an alternative method to protect and you should know about it. If I covered it in your in your lessons, then you should know about it. If I didn't cover it, then don't worry about it. Alright guys. So I hope that makes sense. Kind of an intro to protecting groups. Um, and a nap. Location of it. Inorganic metallics. Alright. So hopeful. That makes sense. Let's go ahead and move on.

