Use of Protecting Groups

Now that we understand organa metallics a little bit better, Hopefully you're aware of one of the major limitations that they have. And that limitation is that they tend to cross react with acidic hydrogen. So how do you prevent that from happening? Well, let's go ahead and talk about a strategy for that which is called protecting groups. Okay. So as I've explained before, Organa metallics are very powerful bases, so they can obviously reactor's nuclear files and attack Electra files. But they can also react as bases and deep protein. Eight things. Okay, what kind of things can they d protein eat? Well, they tend to just react with any acidic protons available. And that ruins the re agent. And we've talked about already. Is that those acidic protons air Usually stuff like Carl Oxalic acid. Very acidic alcohol. Pretty acidic. And water thes air. All examples of protons that air so acidic that they're gonna mess with the re agent instead of letting it react with an electric file. Okay, so let me give you an example. Let's say that I was trying to do a substitution reaction on this molecule. Now, notice that it has an alcohol. Hey, light on one side and an alcohol on the other. Now notice that my re agent here is a green yard. Okay, so I got my green yard Regent, we know that the way that we like to draw Green Yard regents is as a c H three Negative. Okay, that tells me that I've got a negative charge. Is gonna attack some positive. Okay, Alcohol. Hey, let's do ch three negatives or green eared react within. Al Kyohei lied. Absolutely. Remember that the Al Kyohei lied happens to have a partial positive there, so I would expect to get an s and two reaction on that Al Kyohei lied. But wait, we've got a problem. We've also got a alcohol on this molecule that alcohol is going to be very acidic. So what that means is notice? I put p A k f 16 that's acidic enough to react with my green yard. So what winds up happening is that instead of reacting in s and two, that doesn't happen. It winds up reacting with the proton as an acid based reaction. And what we wind up getting iss ch four because now you've got your ch three plus the H, and then you wind up getting a negative charge on the Oh. Now, by the way, the MGB are positive is just a spectator ion that happens to associate with Oh, okay. This is considered ruined. This is not good. No bueno. Because now the Green yard can't react with the electrical that I intended it to. Which was this carbon right here? Okay, so how do we prevent this from happening? Well, it turns out that alcohol's can be protected. Okay? And there are some strategies that we use before to protect alcohols, and this part is gonna require a little bit of prior knowledge. Okay, If you've already learned about using protecting groups for alcohol, then we're gonna review that right now. If you don't know how to use protecting groups for alcohol, then I would recommend going back to my lessons on protecting groups in the alcohol section. And then that will give you a better understanding. So you can understand this better. Okay, but basically, there's two different ways. There's two different types of re agents that we can use to protect alcohol's. Either we can use T beetle ethers or silly little ethers. Okay, Both of them are two different ways to protect an alcohol from reaction. Okay. And when you protect it, that means it's not gonna be deep protein aided by the organo metallic. Instead, it's gonna be locked up in that either. Okay, just years. No. A really common acid that's used for protection is para toll. Ewing Selfie. Olynyk. I'm sorry. So phonic acid. Okay, which is kind of a long name, but it's actually a very common acid in your book, but it's usually abbreviated instead of spelling it all like that. They usually say it that it's t S O h or that's Pts A Okay. Either way, both of them just know that there are source of h plus because this is an acid, okay, and acid is used in a protection and a protection reaction. We always use one of these. We make an ether, and the way we make it is through the reaction of an acid like H plus and a double wand. Okay, so for this problem, I'm gonna go ahead and ask us to try to solve it on your own and try to get the final product. Now If you already have reviewed protecting groups from alcohol, then go ahead and just go ahead and try to solve it Now. If not, if you have no clue, I'm talking about with protecting groups. Then don't worry to sit back and I'll explain the whole reaction in a second, so go ahead and try it out.

