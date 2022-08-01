Provide the Major Product

alright guys, you might not have noticed, but this is one of the most famous applications of reductive am a nation. This is the Walter White special. This is how he made his million's, remember that he didn't want to be making meth from pseudoephedrine anymore. And he was looking for a more efficient type of cook and remember that he really needed to find methyl amine. Methyl amine was his limiting re agent. Well, that's because he needed to do a reductive am a nation of methyl amine as a source of a mean, which is a primary amine with fennel acetone, which is a precursor for methamphetamine. Alright, so then all we need is methyl amine atop in an acidic environment. And then we need a mild reducing agent, um such as our sodium borough hydrated with the Sino group that would work perfectly now. He might have used some kind of h two gas with a catalyst. Whatever. As long as you have some kind of mild reducing agent, you can reduce the Emini, um, cat ion to the amines. So let's go ahead and draw both steps. I'm not going to draw the whole mechanism for for the Emmy in part because once again, you can just watch that video. But let's make the A mini, um, cat ion. Remember that the, um, any, um, cat ion would be the carbon eel. But now, instead of an O, it has a nitrogen. The nitrogen has a plus charge. That means that it has four bonds. Right? So we're gonna have, um ah, hydrogen, and we're gonna have a metal group. Where that metal group comes from is that's the methyl group that was attached to the methyl amine. Okay, so now we use are reducing agent and in this case, and we're gonna use our sodium borrow hydride with the CN group. Okay? What that's going to do as I showed you guys in the mechanism earlier is that's gonna add an age to the bottom. Here, kick electrons up to the nitrogen. Let's draw the product underneath three agents. The final product is gonna look like this. It's gonna be a benzene ring with a nitrogen here, a methyl group here, a carbon there, and h here. And guys, you know the name of this product. Hopefully you're not too familiar with it because it's terrible and disgusting drug. But meth Amphetamine, right? Crazy. Right. So, guys, before you go ahead, start getting all excited that you can run this cook yourself, please be advised that you're gonna run into major problems with the D A. As methyl amine is a controlled substance, fennel. Acetone is a controlled substance. So you're gonna need toe start synthesizing from much smaller molecules before you start doing this on your own. But I think it's a really fascinating and interesting application of reductive lamination. And it shows you how, uh, you know, our organic chemistry can apply to our riel world. Okay, so that being said, let's move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts