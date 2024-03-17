11. Radical Reactions
Problem 11.57
Assessments 11.57–11.61 should be answered in order. Each question should be used to help you answer the next. At the end of these assessments, you should have learned a new skill.
(•) Other molecules can be used as initiators in radical reactions. One such molecule is 2, 2' -azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN). Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of the following radical species. What are the driving forces of this reaction?
<IMAGE>
