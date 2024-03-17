Assessments 11.57–11.61 should be answered in order. Each question should be used to help you answer the next. At the end of these assessments, you should have learned a new skill.









(•) Other molecules can be used as initiators in radical reactions. One such molecule is 2, 2' -azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN). Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of the following radical species. What are the driving forces of this reaction?





<IMAGE>