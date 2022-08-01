Cycloadditions Summary Chart

So now that we know about both thermal and photochemical cycle auditions, I just wanted to make a little summary for you guys so that you could easily and quickly tell when a reaction is going to be symmetry allowed or symmetry disallowed. And if you use this, you could always know with certainty. Now, before I get into it, I do have this one disclaimer at the top, which is that this Onley works if you're assuming super a facial interactions. Okay, so there's this concept of an TRA facial and super facial that your professor is gonna mention. Your book is gonna mention examples are gonna mention, but I think it's really silly. And that's because all of the examples that you are actually able to do in your class in a introduction to organic chemistry one and two and three class whatever, Um, sometimes three, you're only going to deal with superficial interactions, because what superficial means is that basically like, let's just look at this, for example, what superficial means is that you on Lee have interactions happening on one side of each m o. So this is one molecular orbital, and then it's on. Lee reacting with this This side of the molecular orbital. This is called Super Facial because basically both of these can just overlap easily and then they can interact. Right and trow. Facial is this other thing that happens with much bigger with much bigger molecules where you would actually have, Let's say, um, one side is interacting here, but it's interacting with the top side of this one. And with the bottom side of this one, that's an tra facial. Yeah, an tra facial and an tra facial could happen. It's basically like almost the idea of CIS versus trans. CIS can happen with all molecules trans. You would need to be a really big molecule before that can happen. So imagine that you're emos. Need to be so long that they actually twist at the end so that the top part of your M O and the bottom part of your M O can link together and link toe other orbital's and share electrons with other orbital's. Basically, if you're dealing with rings that are eight member or smaller, equal ring is equal is eight members or smaller? You can Onley do super facial, and the only way you could do an TRA facial is if it's over 99 or more. So that's why in my videos I'm not even gonna talk about superficial or an tra facial because I'm already assuming that we're gonna be on Lee doing superficial because the examples that your professors could give you could really only be super facial. Okay, that being said, these rules apply to superficial interactions. If you start talking about an tra facial, then you would have to mix all this up because now you're literally twisting your emos. But as long as you're assuming that it's superficial interactions, then this summer is gonna work great on what the summary says. Now let's get to the summary. What it says is that all you have to do is count up all the pie electrons in both Pauline's both the Pauline A and Pauline be if all of the pie electrons equal a multiple four end, which would just be, um, any multiple of end. That's an integer, so that would be for 8, 12 16 etcetera. If your total number of pie electrons equals a multiple for end that can on Lee that a cycle edition can Onley occur under photochemical conditions. Okay, if all of your pie electrons equal add up to a multiple foreign plus two which should be the number six 14 etcetera. Then you could Onley do a cyclo edition in thermal conditions. So a great example of this would be the deals. Alder reaction, which I showed you guys is an example of a thermal cycle edition. Remember? What did it look like? Remember that it was a dying on one side and an AL keen on the other. There were three double bonds total Those three double bonds equal six pie electrons, right? So according to this rule six by electrons can Onley cyclo add in thermal conditions deals alter is a thermal reaction, so we know that it's favorite in the same way. If we were to do a let's say a two pi plus two pi cyclo edition. Remember that and you try to do it. Thermal two plus two equals what number four can a four n number of pie electrons do thermal cycle audition? No, you need photochemical for that. So that's why just with this little chart, you can easily tell what is going to be thermal and what's going to be photochemical? Okay, one last thing, Which is another way to think about this. Like I think the first way is the easiest one. But this is just even another way to think about it. Another way to very quickly determine if a reaction is favorite or not. You can look at the Sai orbital difference. And what this has to do with guys is it has to do with numbers of the side Orbital's that air interacting as homo. And, um Oh, Okay. So, for example, remember that homo a always has to fill loom a B or vice versa. Right? So what you would do is you would actually look at the number of that sigh orbital and take the differences between them. Let's look at an example appear of the one that we just did, which was photochemical. Remember that originally before we, um before we excited electrons using light the original homo that we were gonna use was this one down here and the original loom Oh, that we were gonna use was this one up here? So notice that what are the numbers of the Cy Orbital's that we are reacting with were reacting with Sy one for Homo A and side to for loom will be so If we were to take the difference between those let's just do that very quickly. Sigh to minus. I won. What we get is a number of one Now the number one is odd. So what does that tell us? If the number is odd, that means that the only way it's gonna react is if you use photochemical energy. So that's another way to think about it. That even from the beginning, once I saw that one was one and one was to I know this isn't gonna work unless we use light. Okay, Now, on the other hand, if you go back to our example when we did thermal cycle edition, we actually did two different combinations where homo a reacted with Lou will be and then Homo be reacted with, Um Oh, a And in both of those kids situations, we ended up with even side orbital differences. Let me show you. So for the first one, if you go back and look at it, what we actually did was we subtracted side too, from side to the number we got as a result is zero and zero is even so. Would that work according to a thermal cycle edition? Yes, because even happens with thermal. Then when we did Homo be with loom o a. The difference in the Cy Orbital's was Side three minus I one, which gave us a difference of two, which is also even, which told us once again that that reaction would be favored to go thermal. Okay, so it's just another way to even verify that instead of having to draw your emos and figure out if they're symmetrical or not, you could just do this math very quickly. And if you could just look at your side Orbital's you can already know if this is gonna be symmetry allowed or symmetry disallowed, but again and even faster, faster way than that would be. Just count up your pie electrons. And just by counting up your pie electrons and looking at the activator, you could automatically know if this symmetry allowed or symmetry disallowed. These tricks could save you time on your exam because it's just very quick shortcuts to know if something's gonna be favorite or not. Guys, thanks for watching. I really hope that this summary helped. Let's move on to the next video

