MO Theory of Photochemical Cycloadditions

So in this video I'm going to introduce you guys to another form of cyclo edition called Photochemical Cyclo Edition. So a photochemical cyclo edition is a Perry cyclic reaction in which two pi bonds are destroyed, just like any cyclo edition. But it on Lee occurs after a light activated cyclic mechanism. So it's not. He activated, its light activated. We're still getting a cycle edition, but it's happening through the energy that's given through light. And as you're going to see, it actually has very different implications on the types of products that you can get. So here's an example. I have to al Canes reacting under light, and what I'm getting is a cyclo butane, right? So how maney double bonds did we start with? We started off with two. How maney double bonds are ending up with zero so we can confirm that this is a cyclo edition because I'm losing to Bonds in the process. I also want to briefly show you the mechanism the mechanism would be cyclic and concerted, and it would make those new single bonds so it would be something like this where this double bond comes in and the tax that carbon to make a new single bond. And then this one does the same thing. Cool. There's no you don't really know where it started and where it ended because it's all happening at the same time, and it's all cyclic. At the end. You get a cyclo butane cool. So that is the basics of photochemical cycle edition. That's you know, that's all. You would need to be able to draw the mechanism. But how do you know what the product is actually favored? Well, for that, we're gonna need Thio once again. Lean on frontier molecular orbital theory, which will give us the tools that are required to really predict if these reactions can happen or not. So in any cycle edition, regardless of whether it's thermal chemical or photochemical, um ah, homo must fill a loom. Oh, okay. And what I usually try to do is make one molecule a molecule b. So homo a fills Lou Moby. Now, according to F M. O. T. The bonding interaction is going to be the strongest when orbital symmetry matches and when orbital energy matches. So once again just to reiterate orbital symmetry means that you're orbital's are lining up nicely to make new single bonds. And energy means that there are isn't a huge home, a limo gap between the Homo and, um oh, that you're choosing to interact with each other, So we're going to be trying to make both of these things happen with a photochemical reaction. Okay, Now, something that is new information here for photochemical versus thermal cycle addition is that we have to remember what does light due to conjugated systems. Remember that light is able to be absorbed by the conjugated system, and the congregation system can turn that radiation energy into kinetic energy and shoot up an electron to, ah, higher energy state. Okay, so light excites those ground state electrons in the conjugated system to a higher energy state. Essentially, what we're gonna have, what's gonna happen is that a bonding sigh is going to transfer electrons to an anti bonding side. That's usually what happens. And that means that your Homo and Lou Mo orbital's are gonna change based on the light. Okay, based on light your home alumal orbital's, we're gonna change versus what would have happened in a thermal cycle addition. Cool. So let's go ahead and look at what would happen. Once again, I'm just going to be using the example that we had above. I haven't all keen on the on the left that I'll call Al Keen A and I have an AL Keen on the right. Then I'm gonna call Al Keen beef And just, you know, I can tell that Al Keen is getting cut off just a little bit. But if you printed your pdf, then you should see it. Just a double bond, just like the one on top. Cool. Awesome, guys. So how would we fill in the electrons for the AL Keen? A. What we know is that sy one would get two electrons inside. Two would get zero electrons, right? Everyone's cool with that. So far. So that means that before light has reacted with anything before radiation energy, um, like, is involved, We just have a homo a and then we also have be okay. Be, um, would do the same thing. It would have basically two electrons inside one and then nothing inside to Okay, So notice that I've already labeled homo and limo. I've labeled that for a I have that The bottom one side one is homo A and that for B Uh, Liu Moby is side to okay, but we haven't taken the light energy into account yet. The radiation energy. So what happens when I involved electromagnetic radiation or light photons? What's gonna happen is that one electron from my home Oh, a From my sigh, one is going to get kicked up to side too. So what it's actually gonna look like afterwards is like this one to Isn't that crazy? So that means that now this is no longer my homo. This is now my home away. Okay, So what that means is that the identity of my orbital's just completely change, which is gonna have massive implications on the symmetry. Now, the symmetry changes because light radiation is involved. Okay, so what that means is that in order to predict if this reaction is gonna be favored or not, I'm gonna have to compare what the molecular orbital looks like for Homo A here versus Lou Moby here. So what that means is that we should draw out what the's orbital's look like. Let's draw them here. So I have to Orbital's here to Orbital's here and then I'm gonna do the same thing over here. This will be be to Orbital's here to Orbital's here. Cool. What do we know about filling Molecular Orbital's? The bottom one should be completely shaded at the bottom and the top ones should have the first one remaining unchanged and the last one changing. So this one should go up, okay. And the orbital's that we're going to be that we really care about with this direction because we're using photochemical energy. It's not this one down here. It's actually gonna be this one because electron got kicked up to that orbital and this one and these, they're gonna be the orbital's that we're gonna bring down to our analysis where we figure out if this is a symmetry allowed or disallowed. So let's go ahead and do that. Now let's go ahead and shade in Homo A which Homo a is now this one right here. And let's also shade in Lieu, Moby Liu Moby Is this one here? Okay, Now, guys, the reason that I have Homo a and Lou Moby one on top of the other has to do with where the Homo orbital started. But what we actually know is that the gap between Homo A and will be is almost zero because they are almost at the same exact height, right? In fact, they could be at identically same heights because they're both the same molecule. So for sure, I'm just gonna say this right now. This is definitely the smallest home, a limo gap possible because I'm that they're there at the same exact energy. But it even turns out that this is the only combination of home a limo that works because notice that the other molecule no longer has a loom. Oh, at all. So molecule a doesn't have a loom. Oh, So if I wanted to go from Homo, be toe Lamo A That just doesn't exist anymore because we've already kicked up our electrons to the highest energy state orbital possible. So that means that I would not even have to really analyze this. But just to reinforce that there's actually very little to no energy difference between these orbital's, which is a great thing. Wonderful. Now I have to look at symmetry. So symmetry is this a symmetry allowed or symmetry disallowed process. Our orbital's match Our orbital's match guys and this is awesome because you may remember that when we were talking about thermal cycle additions to pie and two pi didn't work to pie and two pi would be symmetry disallowed and would lead to no reaction. But when we use lights, since we're kicking electrons up to side too, what that means is that it does work. So that means that this is a symmetry allowed process because world using light isn't that cool. So, guys, that's it for this video. Hopefully, guys now have a understanding of what a, you know, a photochemical cycle edition is, And in the next video, I'm gonna introduce you guys toe a summary that of the things that we learned in thermal chemical and in photochemical cycle additions so that we can put it all together. And we can predict very easily when a reaction will be favored or wanna reaction will not be favored. So let's go ahead and move to the next video

