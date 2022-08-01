Proton Splitting

All right. So, proton type one If I go to the left? Nothing. If I go to the right. Do I have any hydrogen is? Yes, I do. I have to. There. That has nothing to do with the number two just happening to hydrogen is there? So that means that n is equal to two. Meaning that two plus one equals three. Meaning that one proton type one should be a triplet. Okay, so hopefully all you guys got that. Now read gets a little more complicated. Gonna drawn arrow here to show what I'm talking about. We have to move it a little bit away. More space? Yeah, to the left. I actually have three protons. Three h to the right. I have to. Age is correct. So that means that I've got three on one side, two on the other. That means the end is actually equal toe five total right? Meaning that I have five plus one, which equals six. Okay. And six is gonna be a sextet. Okay, now, since that's one we haven't drawn yet just to show you, you could predict what a sextet would look like by Pascal's triangle. It would be a 15 10 10 51 split. So I mean, I'll quickly try to do that. It's gonna be tiny. It's gonna be tiny like this. Something like that. Okay, so we've got the tiny ones on the edges and the fives and tens. Okay, so obviously might not be perfect, but that's pretty good. Okay. And notice that Pascal's triangle helped me to know that shape, OK? And then finally, we've got on Proton type three. I'll draw another arrow for proton, type three to the right. I've got nothing. We just said, that's a wall to the left. I have to hydrogen. So that means that end is gonna be equal to two. Which means it's gonna be two plus one equals 23 which means it's gonna be a triplet. Okay, so in this case, I've got triplets, sextet, triplet. And do you guys know what this h is gonna be on the alcohol? A single it? Because I told you guys, it's n is equal to zero all the time for hetero atoms. So it's always just gonna be one peak itself. Okay, so anyway, this is Theo explanation of splitting. That is like I said gonna suffice for almost all of you out there. Okay. Now go ahead and watch the introduction to the next video just to confirm if you have to watch your not but just you guys know have confidence that if you practice this and get good at it, this probably all you're gonna need for your upcoming exam. Okay, so cool. Let's move on.

