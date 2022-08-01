Acid-catalyzed hydroboration-oxidation mechanism

So now we've got nothing left to do than to just go through the mechanism. And this is the part that's a little bit interesting. So let's go ahead and get started. Something that I told you guys that's very unique about Boron early in the semester. Actually, in the very first, in the very first chapter, I talked about the way Boron looks, okay. And something that's unique. All boron is that it has an empty P orbital empty p orbital since as the empty P orbital, that's gonna make it really good at doing what? Just remember, it's gonna be an amazing electron pair. Except, er In fact, BH three is an extremely strong Lewis acid. Okay, remember that the definition off a Lewis acid is a good electron pair, except, er okay, remember that Bronson Laurie acid meant that I don't donate protons. Lewis means that I accept electrons. This is a really good electron pair, except er So when my double bond sees that empty P orbital, it's gonna be like, Hey, I want to give my electrons to that p orbital. Okay, but my boron is gonna have to different choices. My born is going to say, Well, could I go closer? Like the born Basically my dull bond is gonna attack the empty orbital and my born is gonna have two choices. Either it could go down here and basically make a bond to that carbon. Or it could go down here to the more substituted position, make a bond to that carbon. Okay? And it turns out that the one that is gonna prefer is gonna be the one that is the least Eric Lee hindered or the one that is the easiest to approach. So what that means is that my boron is actually gonna choose toe Orient. It's P orbital right underneath the least substituted carbon. Alright, What that means is that I'm going to get a transition state that looks like this where basically I got a partial bond to the B and might be h Q is there? Then I've got my h over here, and I'm gonna have a partial bond to my H and this is gonna have a partial bond there. Okay, so it's basically gonna happen. Let me just show you the mechanism Really, really quick is going to be a cycle ization reaction. So my BH three goes like this. This is my bh three and I have a double bond here, right? And that double one says, Okay, I'm gonna give my electrons to the empty orbital. And then this single bond says I'm gonna give my electrons to this bond right here. So what that does is it's gonna make a transition state that looks like this where now I have my metal group there, and I'm gonna have a partial bond to be partial bond to age, partial bond to carbon and then a partial double bond. So all of these bonds are being broken and created at the same time. Okay, so that's what my transition state looks like. Now, does that make sense? Kind of how the Dole bond donates its electrons to the B, and then the H donates its electrons to the bond that is breaking on the on the more substituted side. Okay, so that's why I get a transition state that looks like this. Now what you're gonna notice is that the B H two and H are on the same side of the ring there, sis. And the reason is because since it's making a ring. A ring can either be on the top or it could be on the bottom, but it can't be. Transit can't be like one of them is at the top, and one of them is that the one of them is at the top of one of them is at the bottom. That wouldn't make sense. Okay, so what that means is that that's why we get sin addition with hydro operation because of this four member intermediate on camera, this four member transition state. Okay, so is that making sense so far? Cool. So that's what my intermediate looks like. Now let's go to the oxidation step. So basically, what happens after the transition state is that these bonds fully formed. So what that means is that this bond fully forms and this bond fully forms giving me just a single bond to be H two on one side and a single bond to H on the other. Does that make sense? So basically, the transition state just showed when all the bonds were being broken and made at the same time. Now my oxidation step is gonna have the final hydro operation done at the end Okay, so now we're gonna do is we're gonna do the oxidation step. And it turns out that for this step, just like Oxy Merck, you don't need to know the mechanism. Okay? The reason is because the mechanism is really, really long. It goes through what's called a try borrow Esther. And it's just a very, very long mechanism that professors don't require you to draw the whole thing. Okay, so all you're gonna need to know is that you're going to use an oxidation. Agent oxidizing agent H H 202 to turn this into an alcohol. Okay. And the base is gonna help is well, all right. So what that means is that at the end, I'm gonna get something that looks like this. I'm going to get an alcohol in the least stable position. I'm sorry. You're in the least substituted position, and I'm going to get an h that assists to that. And then this is where my metal group would go. Okay? And if I were to draw this out in an actual plainer structure, what you would see is that it's gonna look like the one that we had up above Where Basically, what we have is an O. H. Towards the back and age towards the back. This has to do with this in addition. Okay? And if those were in the back, that means that my metal group must be going towards the front. And that means that this h must be going towards the front as well. Okay. And if you look at this and if you look at this product, appear that I drew does the same thing. Okay, so basically what I was just drawing was the entire mechanism off the top general reaction. Does that make sense? Now, keep in mind that this could have happened with any source of born. It didn't just have to you Ph three. The only difference would have been that I just have a different looking group in my intermediate In my transition state, I'm gonna have a slightly different looking group. But the bond is still gonna have that p orbital that coordinates with the double bond. Alright, so I hope this mechanism wasn't too confusing, but it is supposed to be a little bit hard. Okay, This is one of the trickier mechanisms that we deal with in this chapter. So I hope that you guys didn't get too freaked out by it. Let's go ahead and move on.

Hide transcripts