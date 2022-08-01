How to use Organic Chemistry to make Lewis Structures easier.

um, remember that Lewis structures were ways to describe molecules that everything was drawn explicitly. So that means that all the bonds, all the lone pairs, all the atoms were drawn out Perfectly explicit. Least you could see everything on the structure. Okay. And back in the day you learned this set of rules and Jen Kim that you're supposed to remember about computing theoretical number of valence electrons, then subtracting electrons and stuff like that. But if you already have a knowledge of the octet rule and if you already have knowledge of bonding preferences, it turns out that we could do almost all of these loose structures just on that knowledge. Okay, so I'm gonna go through these rules just for the sake of reminding you. But I'm also going to show you that that now, in organic chemistry, we have an easier method to do this based on the new information that you've learned about bonding preferences. Okay, so I'm just gonna go over these rules really fast. Remember that the first thing that you always have to do was, if you're given a molecular formula and you're trying to convert that into a Louis structure and trying to figure out what does the Louis structure look like? You always start with the atom that has the highest bonding preference in the middle. Okay, Now, for those of you may be in your class, you may have learned it somewhat different. You may have learned that you start with the most electoral positive, Adam. Okay, that's fine. Both of them work. I just want to make sure that you always start off with electro positive. Just means the one that is furthest away from flooring. Alright, So in that case, you would just start off with that one. Or you could start with the highest bonding perfect meaning, the one that makes the most bond. So, for example, if I were to compare nitrogen versus oxygen, which would win nitrogen because nitrogen like stuff three bonds and oxygen like stuff to does that make sense. So you start off with the highest bonding preference in the middle, and then you propose what's called a signal bond framework. Okay? Now, I want us to pay attention to this word proposed. Okay? Proposed moons, that this is gonna take some trial and error. You're not gonna know it usually on the very first try. So what I suggest is don't don't stress out about this. Like, just go ahead and write. Maybe the stupidest thing you can think of at the beginning. Just the one that's, like, maybe the most obvious that that's wrong. And then figure out how to fix it. That's the important thing. Hopefully, as we get better in less and less tries were able to get the right structure. Okay, Now, just one more point. If it turns out to Adams, have the same bonding preference. So, for example, sulfur, I mean yeah, sure. Sulfur and oxygen. Okay. They're both in the same group, so sulfur and oxygen like to both have to bonds. Okay, well, then you would just place the bigger one in the centers. That means sulfur would be oxygen. Okay, then what you do is you complete all the architects using lone pairs. That means that once you draw this signal, bon framework, you're gonna fill everything in with just lone pairs everywhere to complete everyone's octet. So those things gonna be loaded with dots, it's gonna look like it got hit with a shotgun. Alright, then what we do is that there's this complicated, not complicated, but just this math is to do where you have tow, calculate the theoretical valence electrons, then calculate the actual numbers of electrons that you see on the page. Then you would subtract the two numbers and get what's called the electron difference. And then, if you had a positive electron difference, then you would create double bonds, meaning that if you have too many dots on the page, you start making double bonds to get rid of dots. Okay? And if you had too few dots, then you start adding more lone pairs in order to satisfy the actual theoretical valence. Alright, so that's the rules. But what I want to tell you is that steps three through five now that we know or go on. Now that we know about bonding preferences and and formal charges, you could actually just use formal charges and bonding preferences to figure all that out. So you were not going to keep doing this math anymore.

