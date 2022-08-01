General Reaction

Hey, guys. Now let's talk about an oocyte reaction of mono sack rides called n like oxidation. So guys, mono sack rides have the ability to react at the O position or the oxygen position in several different ways. In acidic conditions, Monos actor rides can substitute selectively at the an America position on Lee at the an America position to produce what's known as Gleicher asides. Remember that Glick asides would put basically like in our group or some kind of substitute went over in the an America position. Okay, well, turns out that when nitrogenous, I'm just gonna put n for nitrogenous nuclear files, air used meaning nuclear files that get their lone pair or their nuclear Felicity from a nitrogen. That substitution product is called an end like aside. Okay, Because instead of forming an OGE like aside meaning that you have a like a side with an oxygen here instead, we're going to form a like acidic bond with a nitrogen containing compound. Okay, now, the term I'm gonna use most of the time for it is called an end like a side. So it's very similar toe OGE like a side, so it's very easy to remember. But another nomenclature term that you should just know. Is that end? Like, besides, air also referred to as like, causal means. Okay, So if you hear about Causal Amine or glad Casella mean, um, that is basically in a mean being attached to, uh, into a ring to a for notes or PIRA knows, and it means the same thing is ending like a side. Okay, So as you can see in this reaction that I'm about to show you, this molecule could either be named one amino d glucose piranha side. Because I'm saying that the, uh like a side is in amino group one amino. Or it could be referred to as d. Glueck, Opie Randall solo mean, because what we're saying is that it's the same as a glue cope IRA knows, except that it happens to having a mean in the an America position, which is a glide cost, which is a part Iran piranha, Sola mean. Okay, guys, I'm not gonna make You're not gonna be accountable for this nomenclature, but you should still recognize it. Okay, Awesome. So let's go through the general reaction. The general reaction says that if you take a cyclic carbohydrate, and then you react it with a nitrogen containing nuclear file. In this case, I'm using the simplest one, which is pneumonia. But it could have been a more complicated one in acid. What we're going to get is that the nitrogen attach it to the an American site and on Lee the an American site. And you're gonna get a mixture of Benin of animals with that nitrogen in the Glock acidic bond. This is called the End like acidic bond. Like go Sediq Link or bond. Okay, Um, I just wanna make some points here, so just you know, why can it on Lee react at the like at the an americ position and no other positions? Why would you Onley substitute the end here And not, for example, at C two guys for the same exact reason? Same exact mechanism as oh, glad consternation. Remember that. In order for oak like oxidation to take place, you need to pass through the Oxo Carbon iam Intermediate That stabilizes the positive charge right here. The same exact thing is gonna happen within like, oxidation where acid is going to come in, kick out the water I'm gonna form a double bond. And but all that happens within, like, oxidation. Is that it? The last step Nitrogen comes and attacks the positive charge here and then gets deep throat nated. And that is why we would get a nitrogen containing compounds. Looks very similar just at the America position. Cool. Awesome. So that is that so far in the next video, I'm gonna talk to you guys about specific types of end like besides that air called rival nuclear sites.

