Predict the product of the following reaction.

so I'm starting off with a double bond and I am halogen eating it. Okay, Since I'm halogen eating it, that means I can expect to get visceral die. Hey, lights along that double bond. So what I would expect for the first step is that I would get halogen that look like this cl here, seal here. Remember that they have to face opposite directions because it's actually anti the position of that. So that's a reaction that you should have known from the addition chapter. Okay, then we have, um NH and we're using it in excess now. That just means h minus in excess. Do you know what that would do to visceral Daylight's? Actually, What would it do to any detail? It's whether they're Gemina Orvis inal. It's gonna wind up doing a double elimination. So it winds up happening is that one of the h is from here, Eliminates with one chlorine in age from here. Eliminates with the other. So what I wind up getting is a triple bond formed so I would wind up getting something. Looks like this. Okay. Where I know it looks way different, but if you count my carbons I started off with five. 12345 I'm ending up still with five. Okay, It just looks a little funny. And the reason it looks funny, Because, remember, triple bonds have to be in that linear confirmation or that linear geometry. Okay, so now I've got a triple bond, and now I can finally Well, ah. Question you might be asking is Johnny wouldn't excess h minus. Take this all the way toe Alcon ID. So it has a negative charge. Remember that? Sometimes it had excess base. It could take it all the way to a negative. In this case. No, this could never be an Alka. Nine. Why? Because this is an internal alkaline. Do you remember the other type of al kind that we've talked about? We talked terminal all kinds terminal. All kinds can turn into alcohol because they have an H that could be deep rotated. This al kind here doesn't have any hydrogen directly on the triple bond. It's got an ethyl on one side. Ah, method on the other side that can't be deep rotated. So just gonna stay as a triple bond. I hope that makes sense. So now we're doing ozone. And this is gonna be an O's analysis reaction. That means I can expect to get carve oxalic acids and maybe carbon dioxide. So I have to go ahead and split this bond. We don't need to know the mechanism. I'm just gonna split that on into. And what are we gonna get? We're gonna get a two carbon section on one side and a three carbon section on the other. Does that make sense? So now that I know what my segments look like, I have to draw the car. Looks like acid. So I would get Ah, car. Looks like acid. That looks like this. Okay. Plus, I would get a car. Looks like acid. That looks like this. Okay, notice that one of these is two carbons. 12 and one of these is three carbons. 123 So, overall, it's adding up to five, which is what I needed it to add up to from my original. Now you might be wondering, Johnny, why didn't we get carbon dioxide like we got in this example here where I had carbon dioxide? Because carbon dioxide Onley forms when you have a one carbon segment, and in this case, I didn't. So this would actually be the final answer would just be too different. Carve oxalic acids. Alright. So I hope that was good practice for you. A multi step synthesis, but also just learning how to do oxidative cleavage off a triple bond. All right, so let's go ahead and wrap this topic up.

