General features of alkyne cleavage.

triple bonds can be cleaved in much the same way that double bonds were. And it turns out that we're gonna use really the same exact re agents for these kinds of reactions. Okay, so what I want to talk about here is the way that triple bonds react to strong oxidizing agents that wind up breaking those triple bonds. And we're going to call this cleavage of al kinds. Okay, So when you have a cleavage oven, al kind, what that means is that you're basically taking that al kind and you're splitting it into I'm gonna use the analogy of scissors. So you're taking these scissors and you're just cutting it right down the middle of that of that trouble, Bond. Okay, The way that we tell what the two products are gonna look like because it's gonna split the one thing into two is that we look at how maney carbons on each side. In this case, for this specific triple bond, I would have three carbons on one side, one carbon on the other. So I can expect that my two products are going to be the same thing where I get a three carbon chain on one side and a one carbon single carbon on the other loan carbon. Now it turns out that triple ones are very sensitive to oxidation. So what that means is that any strong oxidizing agent will work. Both Canada, four and ozone are gonna really produce the same exact reaction. And what I'm gonna wind up getting is a mixture of car box like acids for anything that's above one carbon and carbon dioxide for anything that's a single carbon. So in this case is you can see I had three carbons on one side. So that means I get a carbon carbon selic acid on that one side for the other one. I chopped off just a single loan carbon. So that one's gonna be fully oxidized to co two carbon dioxide carbon dioxide gas. Okay, that Onley happens when you're chopping off one carbon chains. Okay, so what I wanna do it's really easy. Just want to show you guys that So you guys know what I wanna do is this multi step synthesis practice and I want you guys to try it for yourself. So go ahead and look at this double bond. Look at these three re agents and try to figure out what the end product would look like. Based on what? You know what? These re agents, Okay. And then I'm gonna go ahead and give you the answer, so go for it.

