Predict the elimination products of the following reactions.
When two alkenes are possible, predict which one will be the major product.
Explain your answers, showing the degree of substitution of each double bond in the products.
a. 2−bromopentane + NaOCH3
b. 3−bromo−3−methylpentane + NaOMe. (Me=methyl,CH3)
c. 2-bromo-3-ethylpentane + NaOH
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
80
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Defining Zaitsev’s Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt