Organic Chemistry9. Alkenes and AlkynesZaitsev Rule
Problem 7b
Predict the elimination products of the following reactions. When two alkenes are possible, predict which one will be the major product. Explain your answers, showing the degree of substitution of each double bond in the products. a. 2−bromopentane + NaOCH3 b. 3−bromo−3−methylpentane + NaOMe. (Me=methyl,CH3) c. 2-bromo-3-ethylpentane + NaOH

