Draw the molecule

So, guys, if you know what you're looking for, this is a really easy question. Formic acid would be again that one. Carbon car books like acid so would look like this. So you could imagine that two of these things coming together, right? We haven't even talked about reactions yet, but two of these things coming together giving me anhydride is gonna look like this. There you have it. That's formic and hydrates. So notice that I did not say Die formic. It's for me because I'm just assuming that interacting with itself. Awesome. So let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts