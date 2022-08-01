Anhydride Nomenclature

Now we're gonna learn how to name and hydroids. So, guys, anhydride are a specific functional group that come up a lot in this section and there, one that you might not be very familiar with it all. So let's just back up for a second and talk about what isn't anhydride. Well, basically, anhydride is a carb oxalic acid derivative. So think of it as a car box late. But then you've gotten a seal group on the other side. Okay, so then you've got your carbon deal on our okay. And another way to think of it is that it's a die carbon deal with an O in the middle. Whatever you want to think. Okay. Now, in terms of naming the naming of it, um is gonna be visualized since this manner. Basically, when you look at it and hydride, it's actually kind of a combination of two car oxalic acids, right? You could say that maybe this was carb oxalic acid one. And maybe this was carb oxalic acid too, right? And maybe they came together and made it a hydride side note. That's actually how you making hydrates you make and hydrated by combining to carve oxalic acids into it and hydrate. So that's where the name stems from. So what we do is it's really easy. You just alphabetize your two different acids, visualized them with the carbon chains. But then, instead of ending with word acid, you would end with the word anhydride. Okay, Now, another special situation is what happens if your are groups are the same. So what happens if both sides of my hydrate or symmetrical Well, then you don't have to say that it's Carlos. Like I said, one car. So I said to and hydride, you could just say car oxalic acid one and hydride. So just Alcon, OIC and hydrate. Why? Because that means that you're assuming that one combined with another version of itself to make anhydride. You're basically saying that this is the end hydrate. You would yield through the condensation of thes two, um, car oxalic acids. Okay, so let me see. So obviously just going Really, I don't wanna mess up any questions for you, but this and hide right? I could name it as both the common and the AIPAC. Let's start off with AIPAC. So for AIPAC, I would have, um this would be, Let's see, ethanol IQ here. And this is propane OIC. Okay, so for AIPAC Oops. Let me give myself a little more space for AIPAC. It's gonna be ethanol IQ, propane, OIC and high dry, not acid. Don't make that mistake. Common. Common is going to be a C tick and pro beyond IQ. Okay, these the ones you're supposed to memorize. So again, alphabetical order. We're going to get acetic probe eon IQ anhydride. Now you see why it's so important to know those first five for the common names? Because they can come up with all of these derivatives. Okay, so that's it. Move on to the question. Let's see if you can get it right, and that'll give you the answer.

