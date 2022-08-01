Provide the IUPAC name for the molecule

Alright, guys, let's start off with the easier side first, which I believe is this side. So this would be Ben's OIC, and you really have no excuse not to know that that's a benzo like acid. We know that that's what happens when it's on a benzene ring. Perfect. Now the other side is more complicated because we've got this double bond. So how would we name that? Well, with AIPAC, we have a way to do it, so let me show you. So for AIPAC, you would call this a four carbon car oxalic acid. So it's gonna be beauty Noack, acid beauty and no wick. Right. But on there's that double bond. It's in the three position. So I'm gonna turn this into three butin OIC. And that's the cool thing about AIPAC guys. Those modifiers that we learned a long time ago still work here. So beauty No, it That means I have a dull bun in the threes position and we're done. So then that would be combining that together. It would be in order, alphabetical order. Ben's a week three beauty no wick anhydride. Perfecto. Okay, so not so hard. Now, what about common How would common change? Well, guys, it turns out that you can't use like beauty. Eric, in this case wouldn't work here because I've got a double bond. And any time you have a modifier, your common names don't work because beauty Eric, that name trip wasn't designed to have an e n in it or an o l ending. That's one of the limitations. While common names, you can't change them like you can change AIPAC. So do we give up? No, Actually, this is another thing I'm getting at here. This actually this exact subsidy substitue int actually has a common name all on its own. This is one that you were supposed to know a long time ago from your first few weeks of organic chemistry. Remember that when you're attached directly towards Laban, that's called the vinyl group. But when you're one ch two away, notice about a ch two here that's called on a little group. So actually, there is a common name for this substitue int, and it's a common name you might see on your exam, so this would turn into in the common name. It would be a will Ben's OIC and hydrated. Okay? Again, Don't try to go down the beauty Eric route because butyric you can't account for that double bond because you can't change the name. You have to use a low. Okay, Awesome guys. So not that bad. Let's move on to the next question.

Hide transcripts