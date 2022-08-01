on this page. I want to talk about another transformation that mono sacha rights can undergo in base. So guys in basic conditions, mono sacha rides will undergo a multitude of todd immunizations and isomerization. And this is one reason that we typically don't want to expose Monos Ackroyd's to base because you get such a mixture of ice summers that it just makes a big mess out of things. The most profound of these transformations, it's possible, is for the is the ability of all doses to reverse a ble rearrange into key. Tose is in the presence of base, literally making brand new mono sacha rides. This process is called a bunch of different things, so we have to keep our names straight. First of all, it's simply just called on Aldo's key toast rearrangement. So that's the title of this page. It's also called the End. I'll rearrangement so in denial is the intermediate that's going to be used for this process, and this is called the in denial rearrangement. If your professor says that they want you toe be able to draw the mechanism for the end, I'll rearrangement. This is the reaction they're talking about Finally, it's actually also called the Low Breed Day. Brilliant Van Eck and Stein Reaction. Yes, that's the real name. If you look on Wikipedia, that is a name for this reaction. So, guys, we've got to keep our names straight. But at the end of the date, that's really the hardest part is not gonna be a super hard mechanism. The name is worse than the actual mechanism. Okay, So, guys, before I show you the mechanism, I want to show you the general reaction So you guys can get a sense of how, uh, potentially inefficient this type of reaction is. So once again, we're gonna pick on beta d glucose. PIRA knows because this is a This is a mono sack ride. You should know very, very well by now. And what have we already discussed? We've already discussed that in base. It's possible for a beta an imer to mutual rotate toe, a combination of Alfa and beta animals that's called mutual rotation, right? We've also already discussed how it's possible in base for a mano Sacha rightto epa. Mariah's the sea to position. And that's what we get here in the second product, where glucose piranhas turns into a mana. Pira knows because the sea to position becomes Rasim ized, where now you have half of it going right and half of it going left, and that is called memorization. But finally, we also have the ability to completely rearrange glue cope. Ira nose into a Foreign knows that's made out of a key tone. So it's possible for the beta d glucose PIRA knows to become defrocked dough Farinos, which is just a completely different mono sacha ride a different ring. Everything's different about it. And this happens through what we call rearrangement or what's also, as we listen what's known as the in denial rearrangement. Okay, so what I'm gonna do in the next video is I'm going to show you guys the whole mechanism for how we obtain this molecule. All right, so let's go to the next video

Hide transcripts