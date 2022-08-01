So we already know that base is the ability to remove the alfa hydrogen of Amano sack ride. And that's actually the same exact step for the end. Iol rearrangement cause remember, the in denial rearrangement has to get to the end iol intermediate. So that means that the first few steps of this reaction are exactly like memorization. So my ohh comes in, grabs the alfa hydrogen forms. A double bond kicks electrons up to the O. What I wind up getting is a double bond with a negative charge where stereo chemical information has been lost from carbon too. And we know that to get to the end, I'll we're gonna have to protein eight. So let's go ahead and do that. We're gonna protein ate with the conjugate base of with the conjugate acid of water and that's going to give us our in diet, Okay. And then we know beyond that that if we then just go backwards throughout the whole mechanism that we just did and deep protein ate that age. We can go and f memorize, see to to get manos. Let's show how how that happens. Once again, you would then use o h minus and just pull that H right back off to form a negative charge here. Double bond. And then we would use water Thio protein, eighth e Alfa position because you reform the carbon, Neil, that on the double bond grabs the H and kicks off the O. H. And we wind up getting is de manos. So this whole process that we just did who is just EPA memorization, But it was memorization specifically through the M dial mechanism. Now, this isn't the only thing that you could do with an in denial, because what if the base, instead of grabbing the top proton What if it grabbed the second proton? What if it grabbed the proton off of carbon to would that change? The product actually would change it very significantly. So let's see what would happen if instead of grabbing the top one, re grab the bottom one. So if I grabbed the bottom one unformed, a negative charge, it's gonna need to arrows. Let's just do it. Certainly like O H minus. I grabbed the H and then the H gives its electrons to the O. What that's gonna form is a double bond. Here with the negative charge and an H and guys. This is an email late once again, but now it's the other equally. So now it's possible to just prote me, or it's possible to just basically get regenerate that double bond and get rid of it. So basically, what I could do is I could take my water on. I could use this negative charge here to make the double bond and protein eat the Alfa position. So basically everything that I did with this anally would happen with this one. But now it's happening with the double bond being reformed on C two instead of C one. Notice how on this until eight above for the EPA memorization, See one reform the carbon hell. But for my bottom in denial, C two formed a carbon hell. So what that's going to do is it's going to give me a double bond here now, an H just that's attached an extra age that's attached to here and this blue age is still oops, this blue age is still here. Okay, so what we just did is we just turned deep glucose, which is in Aldo Heche sauce into. We just turned it into a Keto hex O C D fructose, because we were able to use the dial rearrangement. Now I wanna point something else out to you guys. Now that we have the carbon, the carbon, you'll see. Two. Theoretically, now it's possible to even EPA memorize the C three position because now I could easily use base to pull off this age and do the whole system over again. In fact, I could even form a key toast through an in denial rearrangement I could form I could for mosquitoes here at the C three position and so on and so forth. But these types of crazy rearrangements Onley tend to happen in very strongly basic conditions. So usually we're not going to see EPA memorization or isomerization of the entire chain. Usually for professors just asking for an in denial rearrangement. They just want you to do it toe one carbon, not to do it to all the different carbon, because that could take forever. And that would require very, very basic conditions to make that favorable. Alright, so, guys, I hope this video helped. Now you understand how the end I'll intermediate is a very important Intermediate, not just for EP immunization, but also for what we call rearrangement. Because now we can get a key toe or a key tone from it. Awesome guys. So let's move on to the next video.

