The benzene ring alters the reactivity of a neighboring group in the benzylic position much as a double bond alters the reactivity of groups in the allylic position.

Benzylic cations, anions, and radicals are all more stable than simple alkyl intermediates. (b) Toluene reacts with bromine in the presence of light to give benzyl bromide. Propose a mechanism for this reaction. <

of reactions>