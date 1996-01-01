Resonance of Azulene

So guys, as you lean is a molecule that we discussed previously and it turns out that as a lean also has resonance structures similar to what we just learned with Volvo leans. Okay, so first of all, a Saleen just to recap is a polycyclic aromatic molecule with a distinctive blue color. I actually went ahead and included an example of a mushroom that is actually colored by a derivative of acetylene. So just goes to show how in nature acetylene is actually kind of like a natural dye that turns things as brilliant blue. Okay, And we have the same two questions here that we wanna answer. We want to answer which adam would most likely react with the electric file. And does this possess a net diet poll? Well, this one's a little bit harder to figure out because there's no exocet click double bond. Right? There's no exhaust cyclic double bond. I'm just gonna write that here. No exocet click double bond. So we can't just split any of these old bonds to ions. Okay, that would not be right. Okay. So what is our goal? Our goal with acetylene And this actually applies to many policy clicks is gonna be, I'm gonna put your goal to share a double bond between both rings. Okay, what that's going to allow us to do if we can share a double bond between both rings. That's gonna allow us to figure out an arrangement to have them both be aromatic by themselves. Okay, awesome. So let me just um, once again show you that we basically have two different options of how we can do this. I'm gonna have to write the smaller one at the bottom here, I'm running out of room a little bit, but there's really only one way to get um as you lean to share, there's really only two ways to get a Julian. Just shared double one between both. Let me write the original structure again. Just give me one second. You guys should all be writing this as well, since I'm gonna use that as an example. Okay, there's two different ways we could do this. Okay, either we could take this double bond and use that double bond to make to make a dull one in the middle. Now if we do that, that's gonna make, that's gonna break an octet right here. So if we make that bond, we have to break this bond and then we will do that. And what that would do is that would give us a product that would now have a double bond in between the rings. Okay, now the other option would be to go from the small ring to the adult to the middle. So then I would go like this. Okay, and I actually messed up with my double bonds. Oops! Okay, so this is this is an error guys, this is the kind of stuff. I'm human, I actually drew an eight member ring. So let's just erase this really quick. This is gonna get ugly a little bit, we're gonna do this. There we go. Okay, my apologies. So if you want you can pause the video so you can catch up but go ahead and draw seven member Graham. Not an eight. Okay, so back to the molecule at hand, we would go ahead and we could go from the small ring to make a double bond. But once again we have to break a bond so that we would break this one here. Okay, so let's kind of look at what you would get in terms of charges in terms of products from both of these. Okay, I'm actually gonna use the space here at the bottom to draw both of the products. Okay, And then we can see which one looks better. This will also give me a chance to redeem myself with that seven member ring. I thought I was doing pretty well, but I guess not. 1234567. Wait, No, I did it again. These are hard to draw man. Okay, so that's one and I'll cheat. I'm gonna take this and I'm gonna copy it that I don't have to mess up again. All right, cool, okay, so now we're gonna add in what the molecules would look like after these residents structures have formed. We'll notice that this double bond and this double bond are still the same. But now I have a double bond here and here meaning that. Now what charge should I have where the original Dolan left? I should have a positive here and I should put a negative here. Okay, so that's one of the arrangements. One of the possibilities. Another possibility is that these old ones are still the same. I still have the dull one in the middle. But now I have the positive here because my bond left and my negative here. Okay, so we're comparing we're comparing one resident structure versus another. And you guys have to tell me which one you think is more stable? Do you think the red version is more stable or do you think the blue version is more stable? Okay, hint. I think you should count up pi electrons and see what the automaticity of both of these molecules would be. Okay, so let's just say that we've got, you know, ring one and ring to. So ring one has how many pi electrons? Sorry, you couldn't see that. So, ring one has how many pi electrons? What has two? 46 from the double bond that's being shared. 246 positive. Doesn't count as anything. So, this one has six pi electrons. So good so far. And then molecule or ring B ring to my apologies. So I ring one. Ring to Ring two has how many pi electrons? Well, it appears to have 2. 4 6. This one also has six pi electrons. Right, so that's great. We really can't do better than that. But let's just verify that. Blue is wrong. So, for blue, how many pi electrons do I have with with ring one? Guys, I have eight pi electrons. Right? Because I've got three gold bonds and then I've got a negative charge at the top. Now for ring too, I have how many pi electrons? I have two. I have four. I have a positive charge. That counts as zero. I I end up with four pi electrons here. This sucks. Okay, so as you can see this is a structure that is terrible. This resident structure would never ever form. Whereas this resident structure is actually highly favored because of the fact that now I have two aromatic molecules. Okay, now, can you see where this is going now that I know where my charters are. Can I answer the two questions. Absolutely. So which adam would you expect to react with electrical E. Alright guys, So the answer is it has to be this atom. This is the only atom on the benzene ring. I'm sorry, not on the Benzene ring on the as you lean, that is gonna get pretty much a full negative charge. Okay. Does this molecule possess a die pool? If so indicated direction? Hell yeah, it does. So you could just draw the dipole straight from the positive to the negative. So would have some kind of slanted di pole like this. Okay, and that would show that there's a di pole going towards the negative. And actually just so you guys know one of the biggest reasons for as he leans vivid color is its strong dipole. These chemical properties and physical properties are closely intertwined and actually make it the kind of amazing molecule that it is. Okay, so guys, anyway, so now you know that exhaust cyclic double bonds, you can just split them into ions easily. And you know that for polycyclic systems like this, you have to make sure that when you're drawing residents that your goal is that you want to share a double bond between both rings to allow it to make them both aromatic. If you don't share a bond, you're never gonna make. Both rings are aromatic at the same time. Okay, so I hope that made sense. We're done with this topic. Let's go ahead and move on.

