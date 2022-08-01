Resonance of Fulvalenes

in this video, we're going to discuss how air Metis ity will drive some molecules toe ionized on their own and form very strong die polls for the sake of remaining stable. So let's look into this so double bonds can be viewed as a loose pair of electrons that can undergo resonance movement and ionization if it helps to create an aromatic compound. Okay, one of the most famous examples of this type of molecule is called a foe of a lien. Okay, now a foe of a lien is a hydrocarbon that's composed of two fully conjugated rings, joined by what we call. There is a big word and XO cyclic double bond. It just means that it's a double bond. That's not really inside of any ring. You see this a lot when you talk about like carbon eels being on the outside of the ring. Something like this Exhaust cyclic would describe that how it's not inside the ring. So how do you count it? Do you count as two? Do you counted zero. That's what this topic is about. Okay, so with these eggs, a cyclic the whole bonds, Okay, we find that you can use them as a loose pair of electrons, meaning you could draw resident structure and you could split them into charges of positive and negative to help create air Metis ity. Okay, so here we have two questions about this molecule that I'd like to answer. One question is which of the following atoms notice there's, ah, eight atoms on this molecule. Which of them would you expect to most readily react with an electric file e positive? So it's already like a huge question like you might be like, I have no idea how to answer that. Second of all, does this molecule possessing that die poll. If so, indicate direction and draw. Okay, so this is definitely a little bit beyond our level right now because we haven't discussed it, but this turns out to be a pretty easy question. Okay, Like I said earlier, these double bonds, if their exhaust cyclic, they can be seen as a loose pair of electrons, meaning that I should ionized them in a way that's gonna make the most aromatic compounds as possible. So I'm gonna actually erase this example so I could get a little bit more space. I'm gonna draw another version of this molecule here. Okay? And what I want to do is draw both possibilities. And have you guys be the judge of which one's better. Okay, so in the first possibility, I'm going to split up the loan, The double bond, that it becomes a negative charge on one side here and a positive charge on this side here case, we're gonna ionized this double bond into a resident structure of just ions. Okay, now for the blue. What? I'm gonna do the opposite. I'm gonna put the negative church here and the positive church here. So what we're ending up with is a single bond. Okay, if I could reach that other double one would. But a single bond with Ion it's okay. So it doesn't really matter which direction I ion eyes could. I just Are both of these equally a stable Okay, notice that if this does happen, they're gonna have very different die polls. The one that I drew on the left would have a die pole pointing to the right because you always go towards the negative thing. And the one that I drew on the right would have a typo going to the left because the negatives on the other side Which one is right? Are any of them right? Have you figured out yet? So the answer is definitely If this is a and this is B, it's definitely molecule B. Can you help me understand? Why can you explain it? Can you explain it to your friend? Why would molecule B b so much more stable than molecule? A. Because we split the Exocet click double bond in tow ions to make both of the rings stable, we have ring one way, have ring to and notice that once I placed the negative charge on that six member of ring, I get six pie electrons, right? Once I place a positive charge on the second ring, I get two pi electrons. Are those numbers good? Hell, yeah. Those numbers are great. Remember that those are the Hucles rule number, so they predict that you're gonna have unusual stability in those rings. Now let's look at the other option. What if I put the plus charge on the 500 ring? I would get four pi electrons. And what about on the putting the negative charge on the three member grain. I would also get four pi electrons. Does this look stable to you guys? This is like a molecule from hell. This would have to anti aromatic rings. It would suck terrible stuff. Okay, so you're definitely gonna go with molecule B, and this is gonna help us to answer our questions. So now that we have this di pull drawn, um, the answer is yes, it does possess in a net dipole it would go to the left. Okay, So we could put in this case you could say to the left, but you could just draw it to your professor would see it. Okay, But then, the first question which of these atoms is most likely to react with an electric felt e? Plus, you can answer this question now that I drew that residence structure, it should be pretty clear which Adam likes to react with Elektra files the most. Yeah, So any amount of deduction would be that if there's an e plus around my negative charge would be the one attacking the E. So the answer is this Adam right here would be the one that's most likely to attack the electric file. because of the fact that it's the most nuclear Filic Adam on the entire molecule because of that resonant structure. Interesting. Right? So full of Elaine's air. Definitely. Like a weird kind of molecule. But this entire idea of an exhaust cyclic double bond is actually gonna come up quite a bit. And I want you guys to know that you could always split in exhaust cyclic double bond in tow ion into the direction that's gonna help you make your compound aromatic. Okay, So if you don't need electrons, put the negative charge on the top. If you do need electron to bring them down, okay, that's where you work with them. Awesome guys. So now we're gonna go ahead and we're gonna move on to the next molecule.

Hide transcripts