MO Theory of Thermal Electrocyclics

Now it's time to learn about a new type of Paris cyclic reaction called thermal electricity. Click reactions. So, guys, thermal electric cyclic reactions are just gonna be Perry cyclic reactions in which one pie bond is destroyed. And that's because any electricity click reaction is going to involve one pipe on changing from the reacting to the products. And that happens through a heat activated cyclic mechanism because we know that it's thermal, so it's gonna be he activated. Cool. So what do we need to know about this reaction? Well, one thing that you should keep in mind is that this reaction is always intra molecular, so it's not gonna involve two different molecules. It's just gonna be one molecule reacting with itself in a cyclic mechanism to make a new ring. Okay, it's usually a ring forming reaction and notice that what would happen here is that we would start off in this specific example. We're starting off with three pipe bonds in the reacted, and then after heat is applied, we end up with two pi bonds. So this just goes ahead and it verifies that this is electricity because remember that in electricity, click reaction you're always going to lose one pie bond, okay? Or one pilot is going to change from the reaction to the products. Cool. Also noticed that here we're applying heat. Now, I do want to quickly go over the mechanism really quick and just show you guys what would happen. So what would happen is that it's concerted and cyclic, so it's all gonna happen at the same time. You don't really need to know where to start or end from. But we do need to know is that we need to make that new single bond, right? So what? The way I would start it is I would take the electrons from this double bond and make a new single bond. And then that means that this needs to break and put its electrons there. Which means that this one needs to break and push its electrons there. And there you have it. You would have your new ring. And now we're missing one pipe on. Okay. So, guys, it turns out that all conjugated Pauline's are capable of doing these intro molecular electricity click reactions. So it's not like a specific type that's possible. This could happen with any. Um, Pauline, however many pi bonds long, it could happen. However, the the stereo chemistry is variable, meaning that you're not always going to get the same exact product. Many times you can immediately predict what ring you're going to get, but to know where the substitutes are gonna be, we need to think one level deeper, and we're gonna have to think about frontier molecular orbital theory, right? We're gonna need to think about Homo and limo Orbital's and figure out how that plays into this. So how do you determine the stereo chemistry of the product? The way you do it is by looking at the homo orbital of the molecule. Okay. And it turns out that the Homo orbital is capable of cycle izing in one of two ways, either in a con road to Tory direction. Okay. Ah, Conroe auditory direction or in a diss roto Torrey direction. Okay, so when we look at electricity, click reactions, we're gonna be looking at intra molecular reactions, and we're gonna try to figure out Did this molecule did the molecular orbital have to rotate, uh, Conroe territory or disrobe hitori in order to form a new signal bond. And I know I just kind of did some hand motions, but here, I'm going to show you exactly what I mean. I have some examples drawn out for you already. So to make a new single bond, we're gonna need two of the same phase lobes. Toe overlap. Okay, So what that means is that if we're trying to make a new bond, let's say with this, too. With this four pi system, this four pi conjugated system here that I have on the left, what I would need is, I would need like, for example, the positive here toe overlap with the positive here. Okay, Notice that they're on opposite sides, though. So the only way that can happen is if both orbital's are rotating Conroe territory. So what that means is that this one's rotating to the right, and this one is also rotating to the right. Okay, because if they both rotate the same direction, what's gonna end up happening is that the positives are gonna overlap. Does that make sense? That's what Conroe Totori means that you're It's kind of like they're rotating the same direction. But what's actually happening is that you're bringing to opposites together. Okay, so orbital's rotate the same direction. That's Conroe Torrey. But what about a six pie system or three double bond system? If we were to try to make a ring out of this one, which is actually the example that we had at the top that would actually be an example of disrobed territory? Because in that case, when you draw the Homo orbital, what you wind up finding is that your orbital's are perfectly symmetrical on both sides of the terminal ends. So if you rotate Conroe territory, they're actually gonna get the opposites interacting. So disrobe Natori rotation happens when they rotate in opposite directions. One is clockwise, and one is counter clockwise to create that same type of overlap that would lead to a single bond. Okay, now, why is this important? It sounds like no matter what, we can get an electricity click reaction toe happen thermal. No matter what, it's either going to rotate Convent Torrey or destroyed Torrey. But what matters is the substitue INTs, because if you have any substitue, it's located on the terminal ends. Let's say here or here, let's say that I put in alcohol here right. How do you know if that alcohol is gonna face up or down after the new mechanism has taken place? Well, that's why you have toe look at the rotation type. The only way you can predict it is to know the rotation type. So the focus of our electricity click problems is not actually gonna be on forming the ring because that's the easy part. We're always going to assume that the rink and form the focus is going to be on the stereo chemistry. Because if you can predict the stereo chemistry accurately, that means you understand the molecular orbital, um, rotation that's occurring. Okay, so in the next video, we're going to do an example, including stereo chemistry.

