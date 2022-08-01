Predicting Electrocyclic Products

predict the product in the following electricity click reaction label the reaction as either Conroe, auditory or disrobe. Natori. So, guys, I just want to, um, emphasize here that we know a reaction is going to take place, no matter what. We know that we're going to get a mechanism. It looks something like this where Let's say this double bond makes a single bond here, and then this double bond goes here. So we're going to expect to get is some kind of square, right? With a double bond here and with methyl groups here. Does that make sense so far? Because we're making a new single bond here. But what is the stereo chemistry of these metal groups? Are they sis? Are they Trans? You can't just draw this and get the right answer. We have to actually provide the stereo chemistry, the whole the whole product, not just ignoring stereo chemistry. So to figure out if these were facing up or down, we're gonna have to look at the molecular orbital's. So where do you guys think is a good place to start? We're starting from scratch here. What do you think we should do first? So probably a good place to start is let's start drawing our molecular orbital's of a dying. So that means I have to draw four of four, right? A grid of 44 So one, 23 for it's not bad. I'm gonna use my copy paste feature, and you guys can always pause the video if you need to. Cool. Awesome. So now we can go ahead and draw in our molecular orbital names so we know this is side one side, too. Site three and side four and then we can shade these in. You guys should be pretty good at shading in Dying's by now. Why don't we just do this very quickly? It would be that all the bottom is filled. It would be that there's one note on the second one. So then this is what it looks like because there's one note in the last one has to flip for three and four. The first one was in change for three and four. The back when keeps flipping xanthan, this would go down and then this would go up cool. And then finally we need to notes and three notes. That means that these two go up here and that. Then this one goes up and down. Cool. So those are emos. We should then fill in with the number of pilot Trump's we have, which is for cool. Awesome. So now what do we do? What's the next step? This was important. We did need to do this. But what's the next step, guys? We need to analyze the homo. So remember that we learned in frontier molecular orbital theory. We learned about homo and limo. When you learn how to identify both, well, it turns out that we don't need to worry about the loom. Oh, for electricity, electricity. Onley focuses on the Homo because it's just the homo interacting with itself. So that's the good thing that the in terms of the frontier orbital's, there's less to worry about. It's just the homo. So the homo happens to be this orbital here, and this is the one we have to figure out if it's gonna be Conroe Totori or destroy auditory. Okay, Now, the way that we tend that we typically do this is to actually try to do it in three D so we can figure out what it's gonna look at, like at the end. So what I'm going to try to do is I'm going to try to draw it like this with the orbital's facing up so we can see how they interact with each other. Okay, something like that. So let's go ahead and draw in our orbital's. We're gonna draw one to three for. Does that make sense? So what I'm trying to do is I'm trying to actually keep it similar to that one. But now I'm going to be involving what we know about these Orbital's here. Let's go ahead and shade them in. Let's say that this side right here is the beginning of my M o on the other side. So that means that what it would look like is shade the bottom shade the bottom, shade the top and shape the top. Cool. Awesome. Now, don't forget we have our substitue ints that we need to include. So where are our substitue? It's going well, they should go on the inside. So what that means is that I'm gonna draw these as metals. I should draw a substitute going in here and a substitute going in here. Does that make sense? so far, this has to do with these metal groups right here. And this is how we're going to determine the stereo chemistry. Awesome guys. So now we have to determine if it's gonna be convert a Torrey or Disrobe Hitori. What do you guys think? So it should actually be Conroe Totori, right? Because notice that my lobes are on opposite ends. So what that means is they both have to rotate the same direction. That means this one. Let's say it has to rotate clockwise. This one also needs to rotate clockwise. Or if you picked counterclockwise, they should both rotate counterclockwise. So what that means for my product is that what it's actually gonna look like is like this? So I have my let's try to throw this in three D still in three dimensions. So I have my new square, my new cyclo Boutin. I know that I'm gonna for mental bond here, and then we have to look at with this rotation. Where would these groups go? Where would the metal groups go? So what I would see is that let's start off with the first one. The first one at the bottom. It was it's going into the page, but after I rotate it, it's gonna rotate down, right? It's gonna go. It's gonna go down because of the fact that, um, that thing is rotating clockwise the way that I drew it, it's rotating clockwise, so I mean, that's gonna rotate down. So I would expect this muscle group to go down like this. I hope that's making sense so far. Now the other one, that Z facing this way that's actually coming out of the page. In fact, one way to right. This could be that you would write this one into the page and this one out of the page because one is going into the page was going out of the page, right? So then that one, when it rotates, it's actually gonna face up right, because it's roading, rotating clockwise. Then this metal group would go up, which means that my product is actually gonna be a trans dime Ethel where this one faces up and this one faces down. Now, guys, it turns out that this is actually in an anti more. This is not a miso compound, so we should actually draw the other an anti Maura's well, meaning that we actually get to products for this reaction, we get the two different trans products that are possible, which is this one and this one. And you might be saying, Well, Johnny, how would you get the other one? That would be if you had rotated counter clockwise, then you would get the other one. Cool. Awesome, guys. So I guess now we just have toe label it. And the rotation turned out to be, um, con wrote territory. Cool. So, guys, we did it. Great job. We got our products. Just, you know, it's not always going to be two products. If they had been facing the same direction, that would then be a miso compound because as a plane of symmetry, and then you just get one product. But since there was a symmetry here, we had to draw both products as our answer. So remember, guys, when you're drawing electricity, click, you can't just draw them on the plane. You need to include stare chemistry, because that's really what your professor, what your homework is going to care about making the ring is the easy part. The hard part is using Homo loom Oh, frontier Orbital's to figure out the stereo chemistry. Great job lets him once the next video

