General features of double dehydrohalogenation.

Now I want to talk about the way that we can use elimination to make all kinds instead of Al Keane's. So actually making triple bonds out of elimination. And it turns out that all we have to do in this case is do a D hydrogenation twice. So this is gonna be called is double D Hydrology Nation. So let's go ahead and figure out how this works. Basically, when we react, either when we are some kind of diet Hey, lied with two equivalent to the base, it's gonna be able to react twice, making an AL kind instead of an AL Keen. Okay, now there's actually two different ways that we can make die. Hey, Lights. And we haven't talked a whole lot about die. Hey, lives yet. So I'm gonna introduce them here. There's actually two different, very common types of daylight. There's visceral day. He leads, and there's Germinal Die highlights. Now these words visceral and germinal aren't unique to die highlights. They're actually just position words that we use in organic chemistry, just like we use the term terminal and internal stuff like that. These are words that just identify the locations of substantial ints so visceral. You may have already heard it, but visceral just means that they're next to each other. So visceral is basically a 12 relationship. Okay. And the way that I like to remember it, if you are struggling to remember what visceral I mean, there's this word called There's like, Oh, you're in the vicinity. Okay. Vicinity means that you're close by. And basically, that's what Visceral is that they're close to each other. They're not exactly in the same place, but they're in the vicinity of each other. They're in a one to relationship with each other. All right, then we have another word. Genital. Genital is another position word. In this case, it means that you have a 11 relationship. Okay, so that means that you're literally on the same carbon. So genital. The way I like to think of it is that genital sounds like Gemini and Gemini means twins. So you could think that these both things, whatever they are, whether Germinal Dial's germinal intelligence, um, that they're both coming off the same carbon. Okay. Regardless, both of these different types of die Hey, lines. Whether you're talking about that, they're next to each other or whether you're talking about that. They're on the same carbon. Both of them are going to be open to this type of attack a a type of attack called double D Hydrology Nation.

