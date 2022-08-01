The double dehydrohalogenation mechanism.

Let's go ahead and see how that works. Basically, we would do is I'm gonna do the first one is a worked example. Then you guys will do the second one on your own. So first of all, let's go ahead and identify. Do we have a die? Hey, lied. Yes. What type is it? This would be a visceral detail. I'd cool. So I have a visceral day. He lied. And now I have to Equivalents of base. Okay, now that I have to equivalents of face, what that means is that this is going to favor the formation of an AL kind, not just to do whatever other types of reaction. There's actually a favor doing a double D hydrology nation. So what the mechanism look like? Well, it would just basically be an e two mechanism twice. So let's go ahead and identify our beta hydrogen. If this is my chlorine in the beta hydrogen I would use for this one would be the h down here because I need the hydrogen. That's beta to the Alfa Carbon in the Alfa would be right there. This is my beta for the red chlorine. If I want to eliminate this one. I'm gonna have to use a hydrogen. That's also Beta Thio it. So this would be the Alfa for that chlorine. This would be the beta so that I would use Ah, hydrogen over here. Okay? And that's the basic. That's basically the way it would work. So you would start off with your first equivalent. Okay? And we would just go ahead and eliminate one of these beta hydrogen. So let's go ahead and eliminate this blue in first, make a double bond and kick out the CL. Okay, so now what that's gonna make as a as a middle step is that's going to make a molecule that looks like this. Okay, so now I have a double bond and I have a chlorine present. Now, just so you know, this is the product that you get after one equivalent of base. Okay? And if you were asked to provide the products for just one equivalent, this could be one of the products. Okay, so just you know, this would be like halfway, but we know that we can perform another elimination now. Why? Because remember that this red hydrogen is still over here and this chlorine is still here. So we still have a beta hydrogen and a chlorine that could be eliminated. So now this is where my second equivalent comes in. I would use my second equivalent of base, and I will do this again, make a triple bond and kick out the CL. What this is now going to create is simply a cyclo plantain with a triple bond coming off of it. And that's it. And then plus, we would have my two equivalent of ethanol and would have my to leaving groups. Okay, so that would be what we would get there. Now, some of you guys might be wondering, um, does this trouble one have Ah, hydrogen on it. Yes, it does. There's a hydrogen right there. I'm writing it in black. That's why black hydrogen, Where did that hydrogen come from? Well, it came from the fact that there was always one more hydrogen here. I just didn't draw it because it wasn't part of my reaction, and it was here too. So the entire time that hydrogen was there, it just wasn't reacted. And now this is the Onley hydrogen that's left over because both the chlorine and the hydrogen that were originally in that position both left. All right, so that's how we get an AL kind from elimination. It turns out this is gonna be one of the only ways to make all kinds. So it's important that you guys pay attention to this and know how to use this reaction. Okay, Now I want you guys to do the whole mechanism for the second step, and then I'll go ahead and show you guys how to do it. Not for the second step, for the second reaction. So go ahead and try toe work on this one as well. Let's do it.

