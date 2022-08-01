Supply the mechanism and product for the following reaction.

in this case, we started off with what we would call a gem die. Hey, Light or Germinal die! Hey, lied because, as you'll notice, both of my bro means air coming off the same carbon. Now, in order to conclude that we could do a double D hydrology nation on this, we just have to make sure that one of the beta carbons has at least two hydrogen on it that can react twice. And it turns out that this one is my beta carbon toe, both of them. And it has two agents. Okay, well, what would have only what would have happened if I only had one age instead of two? Well, if you only had one age, then you could Onley eliminate once. Okay? But in this case, since I have to, I will be able to do this double d hydroxyl origination. So let's go ahead and get started. L d A. As we know, is a very strong, bulky base. It's gonna pull off these hydrogen. Um, what LD actually looks like in case you want to actually draw it out is like that with a lithium. Okay, so we could just go ahead and use that version of L D. A. To pull off these hydrogen. I would grab one of the HSE, make a double bond kick out the bro. Mean, what I would wind up getting is a new double bond and of roaming. Okay, so that's my product. After one equivalent, can we keep going? Yes, we can, because I still have Ah, hydrogen left. Okay, so now we're gonna use my second equivalent of L D. A. To pull off this one. And what I'm gonna finally get is a triple bond. Okay, so I got a triple bond. Plus, I get, you know, two of the LDS with h is on them, and I get to bro mean and ions. Alright. So that wasn't so bad. I hope it's very related thio e to now, what's just important to know about this is that this is one of the only ways to make all kinds. So whenever you're thinking of making an AL kind or an Alka nine, which we're gonna talk about more about, you're thinking How can I do a double D hydrology nation? That's what you should be thinking, at least for Orgel one. All right, so let's go on and move to the next topic.

