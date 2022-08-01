What is a chair conformation?

so far in most of chemistry, we were drawing rings like that, and we always assumed that they would just be plain or that they would just be like a flat thing on the paper. But it turns out that cyclo hexane actually exists in a puckered, puckered meaning that there's like some angles that air in different directions, puckered form to alleviate both torch inal and ring strain. Remember that torch it'll strain is the strain of having hydrogen eclipsing over each other. Okay, so imagine that if it was plain or it would have tons of torch, it'll strange because all of those ages would be perfectly overlapping. Okay? And the ones in the bottom two. It would also have a lot of ring strained because thes bond angles would be 120 degrees versus it wants to be at 109.5. So what winds up happening is that it winds up bending a little bit to form what we call a chair, okay? And the chair is almost like the perfect cycle of cane because it has pretty much no ring strain and no torch. It'll straight

