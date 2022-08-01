How chairs flip from one conformation to another

So I want to go ahead and talk about these chairs. And it turns out that, like, single bond, remember that single bonds are allowed to rotate as much as they want. It turns out that cyclo hexane can flip okay, And it can flip to form two different what we call chair confirmations that air in equilibrium with each other. Okay, so these chairs basically have to do with bonds just bending back and forth, but it doesn't actually change the molecule. It's just a confirmation. Can't remember. Confirmations aren't items. They don't change the molecule. And the reason that they're kind of chairs is imagine that, like, you're just like sitting there, and you're like, this is like, your like, thrown and you're like, I don't know. You got, like, a bag of chips and you're watching TV. All right? This is like a man's paradise right here. Xbox. Alright, so that's gonna be my chair. All right? It doesn't look that comfortable, but you'd be surprised. It's actually pretty amazing. So this would be one of the chairs. The other chair would just mean that I'm sitting in the other direction. So now this guy over here he got, like, limited Edition, other type of chair and this guy's rocking it. He loves it. Okay, so this would be like a right facing chair, and this would be like, ah, left facing chair. And these chairs are in equilibrium with each other. Okay, so it's never just gonna be right. It's never just gonna be left. It's always gonna be passing through now, in order for it to flip from one to the other, it's gonna have to pass through this really unstable confirmation that's called the boat on the way you can think of it is kind of like I'm on a boat, all right, so I'm just, like, chilling and I am on a boat and I've got my brewskies and it's awesome. I'm swimming from Cuba. Alright, So anyway, that would be a boat. And it's not very stable. Alright, it's probably not gonna last too long. So and that's because of the flagpole interaction. That's what it's called flagpole interactions off these h is here that are basically around this guy's head and they're like, kind of like, really close to each other. Okay, so basically, the boat is a very minimal amount of the of the cycle. Heck, sane. Usually it's going to spend its time either being on the right chair or the left chair, okay?

Hide transcripts